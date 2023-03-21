Demon Slayer: Why Akaza hates Doma? Explained

Demon Slayer is one of the few shows that has never failed to showcase both the protagonist's and antagonist's side of the story. Despite portraying a negative character, the villains, or demons, in the story have just as much of an impact on the audience as the heroes do. Among them, two of the most notable ones are Upper Rank demons Akaza and Doma.

Although the anime hasn't fully explored Doma's story yet, fans are well aware of Akaza's bad blood towards him. There are many reasons why the Upper Moon 3 dislikes Doma, but their contrasting ideologies are the main ones. Akaza respects women and does not kill or eat them, whereas Doma is a notorious demon who mercilessly devours women.

Differences in personality and ideology has fueled Akaza's hatred towards Doma in Demon Slayer

Akaza and Doma as seen in the manga panel of Demon Slayer. (Image via Viz Media)

Doma is a pure blood-lusting demon who will further play a crucial role in Demon Slayer's plot. He is one of the Upper Moon Demons along with Akaza, but they seem to have some sort of enmity between them. The fact that the Upper Moon 3 has a certain kind of hatred towards Doma is not an unknown fact to the fandom.

Doma is one of the most ruthless and insanely strong demons under Muzan Kibutsuji. As Upper Moon 2, he proves to be the absolute antithesis of Akaza. Moreover, their contrasting personalities as demons or mannerisms of rising up in the ranks are the major reasons for Akaza's hatred towards Doma.

Akaza as seen in Demon Slayer Mugan Train. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

Demons were once humans who have been transformed into evils with the blood of Muzan, and they kill and eat humans to gain strength and rise in ranks. When it comes to killing, demons are cold-blooded monsters that do not regard age or gender when killing humans. Even after that, Akaza is the only demon in Demon Slayer who does not devour or even kill women.

The Upper Moon 3 is known to have a certain respect for women. Hence, even as a demon, he has trained himself to have full control over his demonly urges to kill humans. He only kills or eats men and strongly stands by his ideologies, making him one of the most disciplined and goal-driven antagonists in the entire Demon Slayer universe.

Doma, on the other hand, only kills and devours women to sate his demonic blood lust, and he is supremely proud of this. The Upper Moon 2 kills and eats women for amusement and not just to satisfy hunger. To make matters worse, he enjoys flaunting this behavior,

Additionally, he outranked Akaza, which infuriated the latter even more. Doma was turned into a demon after Akaza. Despite the latter's complete devotion to his duties as a demon, Doma managed to advance to rank 2, surpassing Akaza at rank 3.

Furthermore, Doma is regarded as the coldest and most obnoxious demon. He frequently behaves carelessly around Muzan, which he even hates. All these aspects, as well as Doma's lack of sincerity, irresponsibility, and complete maniac-like nature, fuel Akaza's hatred for him.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Swordsmith Village briefly features Doma, where a clip of his encounter with Akaza has already become a hot topic among fans. Their dynamic serves as a major source of entertainment in the manga series. Thus, fans will enjoy watching these two strong demons with two very different personalities on the screen.

Poll : 0 votes