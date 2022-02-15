3 Demon Slayer characters who can beat Doma (& 3 who never will)

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the members of the 12 Demon Moons are divided into two ranks: the Upper-Rank and the Lower-Rank. Each demon in this organization possesses immense strength, agility, and unique Blood Demon Art. In episode 11 of Entertainment District Arc, fans got to see Doma in his former Upper-Rank Six version.

Later, he stepped up the hierarchy and held one of the pre-eminent positions of Upper Rank 2. Doma is undoubtedly one of the strongest demons, but there are few characters in the show he wishes he could defeat. Here is the list of 3 characters who can defeat Doma with ease and 3 who don't stand a chance.

3 characters who can defeat Doma in Demon Slayer

3) Sanemi Shinazugawa

During the battle against Kokushibo, the Upper Rank 1 demon, Sanemi could keep up with the fight alongside Gyomei Himejima. After awakening his demon slayer mark, his agility and strength increased, and in conjunction with Gyomei, he decapitated the demon eventually.

Doma would be a tough opponent of Sanemi however, with his ridiculous speed, he can turn the tides in a fight against him.

2) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei is currently the strongest Hashira. He is a user of Stone Breathing, which is a harder technique to inherit and can’t be mastered by anyone. Gyomei, alongside Sanemi, could overwhelm Kokushibo with ease.

Before becoming a Demon Slayer, when he was a child, he killed a demon by blowing rapid punches with his bare hands, beating it to a pulp. Doma can't stand a chance against Gyomei's monstrous strength and endurance.

1) Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi was born with the Demon Slayer mark and was a proficient swordsman. He was the creator of Sun Breathing which is the most powerful Breathing technique.

Yoriichi was the only person who could defeat the progenitor of all the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji. Doma is an inferior opponent, as he won’t even last a second in front of Yoriichi.

3 characters in Demon slayer who can't defeat Doma

3) Tengen Uzui

Tengen is undoubtedly a strong Demon Slayer. However, he had a hard time defeating the Upper-Rank six. During the battle, he lost his left arm and his left eye, but he gave an enthralling fight by just using his one arm. If it wasn’t for Tanjiro, Tengen would have never eliminated the demon.

Like Muzan, Doma also possessed the ability to transform humans into demons, as he was the one who made Gyutaro and Daki a demon. It is unlikely that Tengen could survive a battle with Doma, even without his disability.

2) Muichiro Tokito

Despite being young, Muichiro became a Hashira just two months after joining the Demon Slayer corps. He even created the seventh form of Mist Breathing “Obscuring clouds,” and one-shotted the Upper-Rank Five, Gyokko with ease. Muichiro is immensely skilled in swordsmanship and is one of the strongest Pillars of the Corps.

However, he will be easily defeated by Doma with his Blood Demon Art of Cryokinesis, in which he can generate ice from his blood and flesh, Muichiro’s Mist Breathing will have no effect on him.

1) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu was capable of fighting the Upper-Rank Six, Akaza, on equal grounds and overwhelmed him by awakening his Demon Slayer Mark. Giyu would never have defeated Akaza without Tanjiro's help.

If Giyu fights Doma, he would lose miserably as the latter is stronger than Akaza and his speed is impeccable. Moreover, water breathing would be a bad technique in front of Doma’s Cryokinesis.

