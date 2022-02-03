Fans expect first look at Kokushibo as Demon Slayer Season 2's final episode gets longer runtime

As Demon Slayer season 2 comes closer to its completion, the intensity of the battle between the Upper Rank Six siblings and the Demon Slayers increases. Season 2 episode 16 ended on a cliffhanger with Uzui and Inosuke poisoned and fatally wounded, and Tanjiro falling as Zenitsu reached out to him.

Considering the pace of this season, the battle will conclude either in episode 17 itself or within the first half of episode 18, thus wrapping up the Entertainment District arc.

Major spoilers for Demon Slayer manga ahead.

Fuji TV announces Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 18's runtime

Fuji TV announced its television program schedule for February 13, 2022, and revealed that the runtime for season 2 episode 18 will be 45 minutes, as opposed to the usual 30 minutes.

The average runtime for episodes for the anime is 22 minutes, so excluding breaks, this final episode will likely get at least 10 more minutes’ worth of content.

Predictions for the episode

Fans of the manga have begun speculating as to what extra scenes might be shown, with the majority predicting that a brief preview of the next arc will be showcased.

The Entertainment Arc of the manga ends with a flashback into the Upper Rank Six siblings’ past, showing the injustice and tragic end the brother and sister had met in their lives as humans.

Uzui, having lost an eye and an arm in the fight, decides to retire along with his wives. Akaza is summoned to the Infinity Castle by Muzan, which makes him realize that an Upper Rank demon has been defeated.

The extra content that fans are hoping for is for Chapter 98 of the manga to be animated, and thus get a first look at the other Upper Rank demons. People seem especially excited to see the Upper Rank One demon, Kokushibo, since Yorichii has already been introduced in the anime.

Demon Slayer's season 2 episode 17 is scheduled to air on February 6, 2022. Titled “Never Give Up,” the episode will show the conclusion to the fight against Gyutaro and Daki, and Tanjiro awakening his Demon Slayer mark.

If the anime maintains the chronology of the manga narrative, Uzui and Inosuke being saved by Nezuko might also be shown in the same episode, with the Upper Rank Six siblings' story being animated in the final episode.

