Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The fight between the members of the Demon Slayer Corps and the Upper Moon 6 intensifies as the Entertainment District arc inches closer towards its conclusion. The previous episodes left fans in a state of shock since Uzui and Inosuke seemed to be gravely injured.

The series maintains a very strict release schedule and the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about episode 10 from the Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer.

According to the release schedule, the upcoming episode will be released on February 6, 2022. The latest episodes of the series will be available on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

However, one would have to pay for the subscription in order to view the episode on the day of release. The episode will be available for free one week after its release. The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Time: 9.15 pm

Pacific Time: 7.45 am

Central Time: 9.45 am

Eastern Time: 10.45 am

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc episode 9 recap

Episode 9 was filled with action as the fight between the Demon Hunters and the Upper Moon 6 continued. Tanjiro was extremely fatigued and was struggling to use his breathing techniques. Gyutaro almost managed to kill one of Uzui’s wives.

However, Tanjiro combined his Sun Breathing and Water Breathing in order to save her. It seemed like Tanjiro was about to decapitate Gyutaro and the scene transitioned to Inosuke and Zenitsu fighting against Daki.

Tanjiro joined them in an attempt to kill Daki. Zenitsu used his Thunder Breathing First Form, while Tanjiro used Water Breathing Third Form to protect Inosuke. With their combined efforts, they were able to sever Daki’s head. Inosuke immediately took her head and tried running around so it wouldn’t re-attach itself to the body.

Just when it seemed like they had the situation under control, Gyutaro stabbed Inosuke from behind near his heart. Tanjiro’s face was filled with despair and looked towards Tengen Uzui, who lay there with one of his arms cut off. The episode ended with Tanjiro falling from the roof while he extended his arm towards Zenitsu Agatusma.

