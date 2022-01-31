Can Tanjiro beat Muzan in Demon Slayer?

With the Entertainment District arc well underway, Demon Slayer is shaping up to become one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series at the moment. Fans can see a huge difference in Tanjiro’s ability to fight the demons in this series.

The way he was able to hold his ground against the likes of Gyutaro speaks volumes about his power. Now that the protagonist of Demon Slayer is able to perform a few forms of the Breath of the Sun, fans are wondering if he can take on the Demon King himself, Kibutsuji Muzan.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Is Tanjiro powerful enough to single-handedly take on Kibutsuji Muzan?

Those who have read the manga know that Tanjiro’s powers grow exponentially towards the end of the series. His skill and overall combat abilities could be compared to that of a Hashira's.

That being said, there is absolutely no chance for Tanjiro Kamado to be able to beat Kibutsuji Muzan. No matter how strong he got, he was nowhere near Yoriichi’s level and he was the only one who could successfully drive Muzan into a corner all by himself.

Towards the end of the Demon Slayer manga, it took the combined efforts of multiple Hashiras including Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and the poison made by Tamayo to be able to defeat Muzan. Even then, the group barely managed to kill him and a lot of lives were sacrificed in the process. Assuming Tanjiro was given the title of Hashira, he has to train hard enough to surpass the likes of Sanemi Shinazugawa, Iguro Obanai and Gyomei Himejima.

The aforementioned Hashiras are leagues above Tanjiro and they were easily overwhelmed by Kibutsuji Muzan’s strength. One of Tanjiro’s biggest strengths is that he can use the Breath of the Sun, but Tanjiro alone cannot kill Muzan given the Demon King’s ridiculous rate of regeneration and raw strength.

One aspect that makes Demon Slayer unique compared to other shonen titles, is that it prioritizes teamwork over the individual strength of the main character. This anime repeatedly shows viewers the clear difference in the strengths of demons and humans, and that teamwork is the only way to overcome a task that seems insurmountable.

Also Read Article Continues below

In conclusion, Tanjiro will not be able to kill Muzan by himself since the Demon King is far superior in every aspect of combat. The manga has shown fans the singular way that Muzan could be bested and it was only due to the collective efforts of Demon Slayer Corps members.

One Piece's new episode is out! Click here to stay updated with latest anime news.

Edited by Danyal Arabi