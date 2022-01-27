5 Hashiras who end up dying in Demon Slayer (and how it happens)

Demon Slayer has showcased many characters that vary in personality, strength, and overall combat abilities. The members of the Demon Slayer Corps have a ranking system that categorizes them based on their strength and the ability to take on formidable demons.

The most vital members are known as Pillars or Hashiras. The show is filled with powerful demons, and naturally, some of the Hashiras have died while protecting those around them or attempting to beat the demon itself.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga and the list is in no particular order.

Demon Slayer: Some of the Hashiras that died during the course of the show

1) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rangoku is the Flame Hashira that was loved by the entire fanbase. His enthusiasm and an unwavering sense of justice enabled him to become the man that he was. Unfortunately, Rengoku was killed by Akaza, the Upper Moon 3.

This took place when he, along with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, boarded the Mugen train to investigate cases of missing people. After taking down Enmu, Akaza appeared from the forest and managed to kill Rengoku, whose only goal was to protect those around him. The Hashira performed his duties till his last breath.

2) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. This young man’s physical strength is far superior compared to those around him. Even when he was thin and frail, he was able to hold off a demon for hours just by physically beating it up.

Gyomei, along with Muichiro, Sanemi and Genya, had to take down Kokushibo. After defeating the Upper Moon 1, Gyomei quickly found himself fighting against Muzan. During the fight, his legs are crushed, and he eventually dies while creating an opening for Tanjiro to attack.

3) Shinobu Kocho

The Demon Slayer Insect Hashira, Shinobu went up against the Upper Moon 2 Doma. The demon had prepared himself to take her on, since he gathered information about the poison specialist. Doma was able to recover from the poison she had created.

The Hashira proceeded to inject him with a much larger dose that would kill him. But in the process, she was gravely injured and the demon absorbed her. But her death was not in vain as it weakened the demon to such an extent that Kanao and Inosuke were able to take him down.

4) Obanai Iguro

Obanai played a huge role in the victory of the Demon Slayer Corps over Muzan. He inflicted a good amount of damage that weakened the Demon King. During the fight, Muzan blinded the Snake Hashira, who continued to injure Muzan despite this handicap.

But the valiant young man succumbed to his injuries and died eventually. Moments before dying, the Snake Hashira confessed his feelings for Mitsuri.

5) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro is one of the most naturally talented swordsmen in Demon Slayer. According to Uzui, this boy became a Hashira two months after picking up a sword. He also happens to be a descendant of Michikatsu Tsukiguni.

The Mist Hashira, along with Gyomei, Sanemi, and Genya, fought the Upper Moon 1. While the group was able to defeat them, both Muichiro and Genya died due to the wounds inflicted by Kokushibo.

