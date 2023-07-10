Demon Slayer: Is Obanai stronger than Giyu? Explained

In Demon Slayer, two Hashiras,Giyu Tomioka and Obanai Iguro, have became popular for their exceptional strength and skill. Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka distinguishes himself through his composed demeanor and mastery in swordsmanship. With his Water Breathing Style, he executes swift and powerful attacks with unparalleled precision.
On the other hand, Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro remains a mysterious figure. His unique Breathing Style is characterized by its unpredictable nature and complex movements, rendering him a highly formidable adversary. While both stand among the ranks of the most formidable Demon Slayers Corps, both are not equals in terms of strength and power.
Among Giyu and Obanai, the gap in power is revealed by the mangaka of Demon Slayer
When comparing the power levels of Giyu and Obanai, it is crucial to take into account their respective Breathing techniques and combat experience. Giyu possesses versatile Water Breathing Style technqiues that allows him to adapt seamlessly to different situations. Notably, his Eleventh Form: Dead Calm is a technique he developed so as to neutralize any attack within its range.
On the other hand, Obanai's Serpent Breathing technique excels in close combat despite being less versatile. His unpredictable movements make it challenging for opponents to anticipate his strikes.
However, Giyu's extensive experience and strategic thinking often give him an advantage in battles. While Obanai is undoubtedly formidable, Giyu's strength and adaptability render him slightly more powerful as a Hashira.
Moreover, it was even stated in the Kimestu no Yaiba First Fanbook that Obanai is the second weakest Hashira among his Demon Slayer Corps colleague, right above Shinobu Kocho. Here, "weakest" is judged by physical strength. As such, this canonically makes Giyu stronger than Obanai.
Recap of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
The recently finished Swordsmith Village arc covered chapters 98 to 127 of the manga as Tanjiro and his companions, along with two Hashiras, travelled to the village to get their blades reforged or repair their swords.
Little did they know, that they will be attacked by Muzan's two Upper Moon demons. With the lives of innocent villagers at stake, the demon slayers join forces to confront these malevolent creatures, including Upper Moon Four Hantengu.
As the battles unfolded and dangers escalated, the heroes' unity and growth become evident against an ever-present backdrop of mortal peril. By the climactic end of this arc, not only did they emerge triumphant but also forged unbreakable bonds as their personal trials brought them closer together.
What to expect in the upcoming season of Demon Slayer
The upcoming season of the anime will delves into the Hashira Training and Infinity Castle arcs, the first of which will be adapting chapters 128 to 136 of the manga. In this arc, Tanjiro and his companions embark on a rigorous training regimen under the guidance of the Hashira in hopes of improving their strength.
Following the events of the Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro will find the purpose to enhance his skills for defending others and to avenge his family. Venturing to diverse locations alongside fellow demon slayers, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu undergo intensive training sessions with eac Hashiras.
Throughout their journey, they push themselves beyond their limits, mastering novel techniques and fortifying their Breathing styles. As such, this pivotal arc marks a significant turning point in the protagonists' growth and development as they acquire newfound power and experience that is essential for overcoming even greater challenges in their roles as demon slayers.
