Demon Slayer season 4 confirmed with an official teaser for the Hashira Training arc

Studio Ufotable has confirmed the production of Demon Slayer season 4 following the conclusion of the season 3 finale. Several leaks throughout the week revealed that season 4 was in the works and that the recording had already started. But today’s official announcement confirmed this claim with no room for doubt.

The studio has also released a teaser trailer for the season, containing character visuals and more of the Hashiras who will be important in the coming Hashira Training arc, which the fourth season is set to cover. This follows the pattern of how the studio announced the commencement of the previous seasons.

Ufotable confirms Demon Slayer season 4 at the heels of the season 3 finale

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11, which was 55 minutes long, was aired on Sunday, June 18. As soon as the episode finished airing, Ufotable released a teaser trailer for the next arc in the series, the Hashira Training Arc. It is unclear as of yet if Demon Slayer season 4 will adapt only to the said arc, but the teaser primarily focused on it.

The teaser featured all of the Hashiras save for Rengoku Kyojuro. It featured five Hashiras in solo frames, one by one, before featuring the entire squad as a collective. The teaser started with Giyu Tomioka, followed by Shinobu Kocho, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Iguro Obanai, in that order. As manga readers will know, these five characters feature heavily in the upcoming Hashira Training Arc.

Speculation about Demon Slayer season 4

If Demon Slayer season 4 covers only the Hashira training arc, then it should take as many episodes as the Swordsmith Village arc. This seems likely given that the final arc is the longest in the series and should be animated in two cours if Ufotable wants to do justice to it. The Infinity Castle sub-arc alone would demand an entire season devoted to it.

While no release date was announced for Demon Slayer season 4, an educated guess can be made based on the release pattern of the previous season. Given that Season 2 was released in Winter 2022 and season 3 was released in Spring 2023, Season 4 can be expected to premiere in Summer 2024, likely in July.

