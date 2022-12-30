Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 11 Arcs

Demon Slayer is widely considered the new-generation shonen icon in the anime community. This bestselling hit from mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge ticks off all the essential ingredients that a narrative needs to become a joyride. It chronicles the journey of Tanjiro Kamado as he turns out to be one of the strongest demon slayers after a tragedy struck his family, leaving him and his sister Nezuko orphaned.

The manga consists of 11 story arcs, 3 of which are yet to be animated. Here are all the arcs of Demon Slayer in chronological order, with their corresponding chapters and anime episodes.

The list of 11 Demon Slayer Arcs

1)Final Selection Arc (Chapters 1-9 & Episodes 1-5)

The opening story of Demon Slayer, this arc introduces us to the lead siblings, Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado. Their normal and mundane world turns upside down as a demon wipes out his entire family, leaving them as the sole survivors. Adding to the tragedy, Nezuko gets transformed into a demon. In a true shonen-style narrative, Tanjiro heads off to become a demon slayer by taking the Final Selection entrance exam after undergoing rigorous training from Urokodaki.

2)Kidnapper’s Bog Arc (Chapters 10-13 & Episodes 6-7)

Now a rookie demon slayer, Tanjiro resumes his quest to find the demon that slaughtered his family. His journey leads him to investigate the sudden disappearance of young girls in a neighboring village. This results in the battle with the culprit, the Swamp Demon, which is the highlight of the arc.

3) Asakusa Arc (Chapters 14-19 & Episodes 8-10)

This arc features the debut of the demons Tamayo and Yoshiro, who form an alliance with Tanjiro. Like Nezuko, these two demons are not malevolent and have learned to coexist with the rest of humanity. We also learn more about Muzan Kibutsuji, the primary antagonist, and his Twelve Kizuki, as Tanjiro faces off against two of its demons, Susamaru and Yahaba.

4) Tsuzumi Mansion Arc (Chapters 20-27 & Episodes 11-14)

Two of the beloved major characters of the series are introduced in this arc, namely Zenitsu, the cowardly demon slayer, and the boar-head masked swordsman Inosuke. Both showcased their phenomenal strength when they engaged in battle with the Tongue Demon and the Horned Demon. Tanjiro battles Kyogai, a former Twelve Kizuki member, and reunites Kiyoshi with his siblings, Teruko and Shoichi.

5) Mount Natagumo Arc (Chapters 28-44 & Episodes 15-21)

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke meet their next opponents in Mount Natagumo, the family of Spider Demons. They are quite the formidable enemy, forcing the trio to pull out their maximum strength. Rui, from Twelve Kizuki, is also introduced in this arc, proving the absolute viciousness of the gang.

6) Rehabilitation Training Arc (Chapters 45-53 & Episodes 22-26)

We finally get a closer look at the Hashira, the highest-ranking combatants of the Demon Slayer Corps that overlook the protection of the realm from demons, introducing us to fan favorites like Master Tengen Uzui and Mitsuri Kanroji. The arc follows Tanjiro’s affiliation with Nezuko, being judged as a crime by the Hashira, because Nezuko is a demon and it is against the law to protect their kind. However, all is well at the end when Kaguya, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps chooses to overlook the situation.

7) Mugen Train Arc (Chapters 54-69 & Episodes 27-34, Demon Slayer: The Movie - Infinity Train)

The core part of the arc was adapted into the 2019 movie Mugen Train, and the story follows the demonic encounters of the protagonists aboard the eponymous Train. Rengoku is introduced in this arc, and he steals the spotlight as he joins the main trio in fighting the demon spirit of the Train.

8) Entertainment District Arc (Chapters 70-97 & Episodes 34-44)

The last arc to be animated as of now, Entertainment District arc, chronicles a new demon encounter by the trio in the Red Light District. We get to see more of Tengen and his three wives. He is the one who leads the infiltration into the brothels to seek out the demon, causing a menace.

9) Swordsmith Village Arc (Chapters 98-127)

The upcoming season of Demon Slayer in 2023 will kick off with the Swordsmith Village arc. In this story arc, Tanjiro visits the Swordsmith Village to repair his damaged blade, but even there, the demons are close at hand, and the Hashira, too, must intervene to eliminate the novel threat.

10) Hashira Training Arc (Chapters 128-136)

The Hashira Training engages the crème de la crème of the slayers and allows the lower ranks of slayers to train alongside the best. Tanjiro must take on this training to earn the Stone Hashira, Himejima’s approval. We get to witness the strongest demon slayer of the realm show off their abilities and strengths as Tanjiro seeks to elevate his own.

11) Final Battle Arc (Chapters 137-205)

As the name suggests, this is the final arc of the series and will unravel the fates of all. The Final Battle Arc is split into two sub-arcs, namely Infinity Castle Arc and Sunrise Countdown Arc. This storyline features the final showdown with the Demon Lord Muzan. What follows is an epic battle where the Demon Slayers are challenged with titanic powers unleashed by the villain, and defeating the darkness will prove to be a test of their mettle. The fandom is excited to finally witness the conclusion to this epic narrative as it is brought to life on screen next year.

