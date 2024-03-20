Will Demon Slayer season 4 show Akaza's backstory? Explored

Demon Slayer season 4 is just around the corner, and fans want to know if Akaza's backstory will be revealed in the upcoming season. Demon Slayer season 4 will adapt the Hashira Training arc of the source material, which is comprised of Tanjiro's group training alongside the Hashiras for their final battle against Kibutsuji Muzan.

After Nezuko was revealed to be immune to sunlight, the demon attacks halted, which had Kagaya worried that the antagonist might be planning something. The arc will comprise each demon slayer getting stronger with strenuous exercises.

With so many upcoming reveals in this arc, will Akaza's backstory be adapted in the upcoming season? Although the revelation of his backstory is a final arc event, the Hashira Training arc is one of the shortest arcs, which suggests that there are chances of this reveal in Demon Slayer season 4.

Discovering the chances of Akaza's backstory reveal in Demon Slayer season 4

Akaza is one of the Twelve Kizuki of Kibutsuji Muzan. They are the strongest demons in the latter's arsenal. Akaza holds the position of the Upper-Rank Three, with only two demons outranking him in power.

He was introduced during the climax of the Mugen Train arc when he went against the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. As the Hashira had already fought one of the Twelve Kizuki before, he wasn't in his top shape, but he still gave Akaza a run for his money.

Akaza, impressed by the sheer strength and devotion of Rengoku, kept offering him to become a demon, but Rengoku's spirit never let him give in to Akaza's demands.

Unfortunately, Rengoku couldn't overpower Akaza and was stabbed in the gut with Akaza's hands. Akaza made a narrow escape after this as the Sun was emerging from the sky. After this, he made a report to Kibutsuji Muzan and was reprimanded for it.

After this, he appeared during the Demon Slayer season 3 when Muzan summoned all the remaining Twelve Kizuki for a meeting. Here, more details about Akaza's character were revealed.

He held hatred towards his superiors, Douma and Kokushibo. He has a continuous urge to get stronger, and even he has no idea why. With the anime reaching its conclusion, Akaza's backstory is yet to be revealed.

Demon Slayer season 4 will adapt The Hashira Training of this series. The arc is comprised of 18 chapters (chapters 128-136) and is one of the shortest arcs of Demon Slayer. The reason for this is that it is a prequel to the final arc of this series, so it is mostly a training arc for the demon slayers.

Akaza's backstory reveal starts in chapter 154, which doesn't include the adaptation chapters for the Demon Slayer season 4. However, as the arc has fewer chapters than a normal season, there is a chance that Demon Slayer season 4 could end with Akaza's backstory revealed.

Final thoughts

Just like the Demon Slayer season 4, season 3 of this series, the Swordsmoth Village arc also had a comparatively smaller chapter count. The Swordsmith village arc was 29 chapters long.

However, as the latest sequel of Demon Slayer is even lower than the previous one, there is a high chance that season 4 of this season could exceed the arc chapters a little bit. As there is no official confirmation, it is advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

