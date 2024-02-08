Demon Slayer: Why making the Hashira Training arc a TV season is the wrong decision, explained

The Demon Slayer series’ next installment will feature the Hashira Training arc. Fans are excited for this portion of the story, it won’t pack as much action as some of the previous story arcs, the Entertainment District arc or the Swordsmith Village arc. The series announced that the upcoming story arc will be presented in the form of an episodic season as opposed to a film.

This sparked an interesting conversation among fans who have already read the manga. This is because manga consumers are aware of how the story ends, and the amount of content each story arc has in the series.

Fans seem to be concerned about the format in which the Hashira Training of the Demon Slayer series arc would be presented. Some believe that the producers have taken the right call by presenting it as episodes. However, others believe that the Hashira Training arc should have been a movie, and here’s why.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article reflect the opinions of the writer and a portion of netizens who partake in discussions on social media platforms.

Demon Slayer: Understanding why the Hashira Training arc should have been a movie

All the Hashiras as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing the format is the volume of content. Those who have read the Demon Slayer manga know that this story arc is quite short. There aren’t a ton of events to cover in this case, and therefore, presenting it in the form of a film would be perfect. By doing so, the animators will be able to put across the events coherently since it wouldn’t be broken down into several parts.

The Hashira Training arc has a total of 8 chapters. These 8 chapters focus on the demon hunters’ new training routine which will be curated by the Hashira. In normal circumstances, the Hashira would only train one demon hunter who has shown exceptional skill and potential. These students are called Tsukugo, and one such example is Kanao Tsuyuri, who trains under Shinobu Kocho’s guidance.

A still from the Mugen Train film (Image via Ufotable)

It is also known that the formula of adapting 7-8 chapters’ worth of Demon Slayer content to a movie, works. The Mugen Train arc of the series was initially launched as a movie. This story arc in the manga lasted only 7 chapters and Ufotable did a splendid job in adapting it in the form of a film. The animation studio can use the Mugen Train film as a reference point and fine-tune the pacing.

The only downside to adapting this in the form of a film is the lack of action. The movie will feel a tad bit slower. However, the character interactions will surely make the movie enjoyable. Additionally, the upcoming story arc is extremely important to the overarching story.

Nakime seated in the Infinity Castle as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

This story arc will essentially mark an all-out war between the demon hunters and the Upper Moon demons. The very purpose of this story arc is to set up the next portion of the story, which is the Infinity Castle arc.

The Infinity Castle arc has about 50 chapters which is roughly an entire season’s worth of content. The Hashira Training arc being presented as a film would be a great way to create a sense of anticipation for the next portion of the story. The Infinity Castle arc is arguably the most action-heavy and plot-dense segments of the series. This is why fans believe that Demon Slayer’s choice of presenting the Hashira Training arc in the form of episodes is not ideal.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.