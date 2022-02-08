Do Tanjiro and Kanao get married in Demon Slayer?

Fans of Demon Slayer have always wondered about the love interests of certain characters. The show is set in a world filled with agony and pain as people lose their loved ones to demons daily. Therefore, it is obvious that the series hasn’t spent enough time focusing on love interests and relationships.

However, fans have a few reasons to believe that Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri fell in love and married each other. While the manga hasn’t shown the two characters confessing their love, certain instances solidify this claim.

Did Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri had a love interest in Demon Slayer?

Kanao Tsuyuri had one of the saddest backstories as her childhood was filled with pain. She was a victim of assault and abuse, as she was sold from one person to another. Her own father abused her, which traumatized her to a great extent.

When Kanae Kocho saved her, Kanao was incapable of making any decisions and could only follow what was told. Kanae decided to give her a coin which enabled her to make small decisions.

Her feelings in Demon Slayer start to change when she meets Tanjiro Kamado. Tanjiro, before departing from the Butterfly Mansion, decided to make Kanao follow her heart. He knew that the coin was important to her, and upon flipping the coin and landing on Heads, Tanjiro held her hands and said, “It’s the heart that drives people.”

Tanjiro proceeded to tell her that it landed on heads by chance and that he would flip the coin until it landed on Heads.

At the end of the interaction, his smile had a lasting effect on Kanao as she started showing more emotion in the later chapters of Demon Slayer. She even expressed her concern and happiness when Tanjiro returned to the Butterfly Mansion after the fight against Daki and Gyutaro.

However, one of the most compelling signs of this relationship is the final chapter of Demon Slayer. This chapter was set in modern-day Japan, and readers were introduced to two siblings who were descendants of Tanjiro Kamado.

Kanata and Sumihiko Kamado resembled Kanao and Tanjiro respectively. The existence of these two characters meant that Tanjiro and Kanao ended up falling in love and marrying each other at some point.

