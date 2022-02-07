Demon Slayer: Gyutaro's Blood Demon Art explained

Gyutaro and Daki are the current antagonists of the Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc and are ranked number six in the Upper Moon category. Gyutaro has some impressive abilities since he was able to overwhelm the Sound Hashira and Tanjiro with ease.

His abilities are quite unique and are extremely suitable for close-range and mid-range combat. The key to his ability to kill anyone lies in his blood. Here's more about Gyutaro and his Blood Demon Art.

Note: Spoilers for Demon Slayer ahead.

Demon Slayer: The significance of Gyutaro’s blood

Gyutaro’s blood is the reason why members of the Demon Slayer Corps are struggling against him. His weapon of choice is a pair of sickles that seemed to have been created from his flesh. The blood is extremely toxic since the poison in it can kill a human being with ease.

When Inosuke Hashibira was fighting against the demon duo, he said that even a single scratch was enough to kill him. Gyutaro’s blood not only consists of poison, but can be manipulated into any shape that he wants it to take.

His Blood Demon Art allows him to manipulate blood and turn it into a barrage of curved blades which can instantly cut any part of the body. He manipulated his blood to create a series of slashes such that it created a dome, protecting him from a host of kunais that were launched by Hinatsuru.

His Blood Demon Art also allows him to launch a torrent of circular blades slashing at the opponent. This covered a wide area and proved to be extremely difficult for the likes of Tengen Uzui and Tanjiro Kamado. The protagonist of the series expressed his concern for the structural integrity of his sword since the circular slashes were so powerful that it would have shattered his Nichirin blade if he didn’t deflect it.

This Blood Demon Art is unique because it not only allows him to attack his opponents, but also has defensive capabilities which was proven invaluable multiple times in the series.

Despite his strength, the Upper Moon 6 was finally taken down thanks to the collective efforts of Tengen uzui, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Tanjiro Kamado, who ended up activating his Demon Slayer Mark when he decapitated Gyutaro in the latest episode of the anime.

