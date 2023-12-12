Will Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc have a movie? Explained

Demon Slayer's Hashira Training arc is the upcoming saga of the series and will serve as a prelude for the grand finale. Furthermore, Ufotable has managed to raise the series' quality with outstanding animation and fans are already looking forward to seeing Tanjiro and the rest of his friends have the decisive final battle with Muzan and the remaining Upper Moons.

It is also worth pointing out that Demon Slayer's Hashira Training arc is the talk of the town because there was a new reel revealing that this saga is coming out in the spring of 2024, although there is no specific release date.

Furthermore, a lot of people have doubts about whether the arc is going to be a movie or an actual season, with the answer being a bit of both.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc will be a season

Demon Slayer Hashira training Arc has now been confirmed to come out in the spring of 2024 and Aniplex released a reel showcasing some of the main characters and best moments of season 3, such as Tanjiro watching Nezuko conquering the sun.

While this is good news for fans of the series, it is also worth adding that there is no confirmation of a specific release date.

Furthermore, a lot of fans have been wondering if this new arc is going to be a movie or an actual season. This was mainly due to the short length of the arc in the manga (eight chapters, going from 128 to 136) and the rumors of being adapted into a movie.

However, it was already confirmed that the season is going to kick off with an hour-long episode, which is probably going to keep up to date with prior events and also to establish the current situation.

This, in theory, means that the arc is going to start with that episode and then properly kick off with regular thirty-minute episodes, although that is what is known thus far.

What to expect from this arc

The Demon Slayer Hashira training Arc could very well be considered the calm before the storm as it is the last transition saga before the big finale. This is important because it will set up the main characters to go to Muzan's Infinity Castle and end things once and for all.

Tanjiro is coming back from the Swordsmith Village and has been tasked, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, to get ready for the final battle. This is further emphasized by them training with the Hashira in order to reach their level and not being deadweight on the battlefield against the strongest Upper Moons.

The hour-long episode is probably going to show a bit of the Upper Moons, particularly Akaza, and is also bound to establish Tanjiro's training before the final battle. Manga readers also know that this little arc sets up a subplot with Zenitsu and a former rival of his who has joined the demons' side.

However, it is not clear if the first episode will focus on that part from the get-go.

Final thoughts

The Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc is bound to start with an hour-long episode to showcase people from previous events and also to establish Tanjiro and his friends' training with the aforementioned Hashira. As of this writing, there are no further details beyond that release date and the length of the first episode.