How old is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer season 3? Explained

As Demon Slayer season 3 has come to a spectacular end, fans are left with nothing but time on their hands while waiting for season 4 to come out later this year. One of the questions many have been pondering over during this wait is the information regarding the age of Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of the series, who has forevermore taken a place in the hearts of otakus everywhere.

Tanjiro decided to join the Demon Slayer Corps and become one of them in order to find a cure to turn his beloved sister, Nezuko, back into a mortal after she was transformed into a demon. Tanjiro’s kind nature and determination to save his sister has been presented quite spectacularly throughout Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer season 3 reveals Tanjiro's age to be 15

In the first episode of the series, Tanjiro was seen carrying out his daily duties as a family member along with his siblings and mother. However, after coming back home one day, Tanjiro witnessed the most terrifying occurrence of his life; his family massacred by a demon, with Nezuko being the sole survivor.

Although Nezuko was alive, she was no longer a mere mortal, but a demon. This turned out to be Tanjiro’s origin story, in which he's 13 years old, where he decided to do anything humanely possible to save his sister. In addition, Tanjiro's love and affection for his sister was beautifully portrayed in the final episode of Demon Slayer season 3.

This event was followed by his encounter with the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka. After hearing out Tanjiro’s pleas to spare his sister and observing Nezuko’s behaviour, Giyu understood that Nezuko was different from the other demons and sent Tanjiro to train with his former master, Sakonji Urokodaki.

Tanjiro had never heard of demons or demon slayers until his encounter with the Hashira. He also had to train rigorously under Urokodaki for two years to properly learn the art of wielding a sword. By the time Tanjiro was ready to take part in the final selection for the demon slayer corps, he was already 15 years old.

Although after the Entertainment District arc, including a minor timeskip and several incidents all the way through Demon Slayer season 3, not much time has actually passed chronologically, which goes to say that Tanjiro is still 15 years old.

Additionally, Tanjiro's warm nature can be understood from his ideology, that he explained to Muichiro in chapter 43 of the manga, which read:

"I will relentlessly wield my blade against the demons, and that’s a fact. To dispel the regrest of those killed, to stop anymore victims from appearing… But I will not trample on the pains of being a demon. Because demons were humans. Because they were humans just like me."

Moreover, Tanjiro remains the youngest among Inosuke and Zenitsu, yet he is the most mature among the three. Furthermore, there is a lot more to come after Demon Slayer season 3 with the Hashira Training arc and by the end of the Infinity Castle arc, Tanjiro will have completed 16 years of existence.

Those yet to watch the series can head over to Crunchyroll and Netflix (certain countries) for accessing Demon Slayer anime.

