Demon Slayer fan animation brings Infinity Castle arc to life way before season 4

Demon Slayer has taken over the hearts of fans worldwide with its stunning visuals and deeply moving storylines. With the Swordsmith Village arc coming to an end, fans have started wondering when they’ll get to see more of Tanjiro and his friends. Instead of waiting around for the next season, one fan has released an animation trailer for the next arc in the series - the Infinity Castle arc.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer is currently airing the Swordsmith Village arc, with nine episodes being released as of June 10. This is the ninth arc of the series, which follows Tanjiro as he travels to the Swordsmith Village in search of a new sword after the previous one was broken in battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

The fan-made Demon Slayer trailer gives a glimpse into the events of the upcoming arc

The fan-made trailer for Demon Slayer season 4 is so well-made with breath-taking visuals and splendid audio quality that it wouldn’t be surprising if people mistook it for the official trailer. The video shows various existing characters in addition to some new faces that viewers will get to see season 4 of the series, which is already under production.

The Infinity Castle arc is the first half of the Final Battle arc and the eleventh story arc of the series after the Hashira Training arc. The story centres around the demon slayer corps as they barge into the Infinity Castle to take down Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. The arc unfolds as the heroes battle against Muzan's powerful Upper Moon demons.

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 IN PRODUCTION DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 IN PRODUCTION ‼️ https://t.co/7divkueJex

The trailer included a scene of the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Serpent Hashira, Obanai, standing side by side to battle the Upper Moon Four, Nakime, according to the Demon Slayer manga storyline. Nakime suceeds the previous Upper Moon Four, Hantengu, after his death.

It also contains a scene where Insect Hashira Shinobu Kochu faces off against the Upper Moon Two, Doma. Their relationship dates back to the time when Doma fought Shinobu’s sister, Kanae, which is possibly why Shinobu is seen as raging and with vengeful emotion.

Gimi @GimiAnimation

Demon slayer



#DemonSlayer Doma - upper moon twoDemon slayer Doma - upper moon two Demon slayer#DemonSlayer https://t.co/njSfjMM1II

Meanwhile, Zenitsu Agatsuma is seen using his Thunder Breathing technique to engage in battle, which is probably with the new Upper Moon Six, Kaigaku, who also happens to be his former senior. Kaigaku, along with Zenitsu, studied under the previous Thunder Hashira, Jigoro Kuwajima, before surrendering to Kokushibo in a battle and taking his place as one of the upper-moon. Zenitsu blames Kaigaku for the death of his master, which enables him to unleash his strength without his usual state of sleep.

The trailer also shows Akaza, Upper Moon Three, in his battle form, which is evidently in preparation for his battle against Tanjiro. Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka is also set to fight alongside Tanjiro against Akaza, who is responsible for the death of the beloved Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, during the Mugen Train arc. In a sad turn of events, Akaza’s tragic past as a human is also shown in the trailer, which will be further explored in the upcoming Infinity Castle arc.

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily Rengoku is the best anime character that nobody hates Rengoku is the best anime character that nobody hates https://t.co/vHrGUoYATY

Additionally, the Infinity Castle arc will include Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa battling the Upper Moon One demon, Kokushibo, alongside Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, his brother, Genya Shinazugawa, and Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima.

The fan-made Demon Slayer trailer has showcased the various battles to take place in the Infinity Castle arc along with major plot points. As such, viewers can promptly create an idea of what to expect from the story arc after watching the trailer. In addition, the trailer has caused much anticipation and excitement among fans with its detailed portrayal of the characters and visuals, so it remains to be seen when the official trailer for the upcoming season of Demon Slayer will come out.

