Demon Slayer: Why only Mitsuri can use Love Breathing, explained

Demon Slayer fans are waiting in anticipation as the upcoming arc is set to introduce two Hashiras, one of them being Mitsuri Kanroji.

She was introduced during the first season, and in the short screen time that she received, it was quite evident that she had a gentle demeanor. However, her Breath of Love technique garnered a lot of attention because it is unique and happens to be a breathing technique that only she can use.

Those who have read the Demon Slayer manga will have a fair idea as to why this is the case. This article will look into the character’s backstory, explain the Breath of Love technique, and understand why Mitsuri Kanroji is the only one who can utilize this technique on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga series.

Demon Slayer: What is Breath of Love and why is Mitsuri Kanroji the only user?

The Breath of Love is a breathing technique that was developed by Mitsuri Kanroji herself. This is a breathing technique that is derived from Flame Breathing, since she trained under Kyojuro Rengoku’s tutelage. However, Mitsuri made considerable alterations to this style and developed a technique that suited her skills, owing to her unique body composition.

Mitsuri was quite strong from a young age. She was so strong that she scared possible suitors off and was unable to marry anyone because of this. However, all this changed when she met Kagaya Ubuyashiki, who convinced her to believe in and embrace her strength. The reason for her superhuman strength was the fact that her muscles were eight times denser than the average human being's.

This gave her incredible strength without having to be bulky.

Mitsuri Kanroji in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

As a combatant, Mitsuri had the perfect combination of agility, balance, flexibility, and strength. Therefore, she altered the Flame Breathing to incorporate a higher degree of flexibility that improved her overall ability on the battlefield.

The choice of weapon can also be looked at as a reflection of Mitsuri’s breathing technique in the Demon Slayer series. Unlike most Hashiras and demon hunters, Mitsuri does not use the traditional Katana on the battlefield. She uses a very flexible blade that is far longer than the average sword.

All her attacks are whip-like from medium or long range and it requires immense flexibility and agility to maximize the potential of such a weapon.

Mitsuri using her unique breathing technique (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

In the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc of the Demon Slayer series, Mitsuri's fight against Hantengu will be one of the highlights that fans will most certainly enjoy. The fanbase will get to witness her prowess and her unique breathing style.

The Love Hashira also manages to activate her Demon Slayer mark, which drastically enhances her abilities during that fight. She plays a vital role in defeating Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 demon that terrorized the Swordsmith Village.

Swordsmith Village arc release details

It is noteworthy to mention that the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc will be making its debut on April 9, 2023. The first episode of this arc will be one hour long, much like the first episode of the Entertainment District arc.

