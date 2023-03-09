Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc: Tanjiro's new weapon will give Muzan nightmares

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has become one of the greatest anime sequels that have made waves worldwide. The upcoming installment will finally resume the journey of Tanjiro, who will embark on an enthralling trip to Swordsmith Village, the birthplace of Nichirin blades.

It is mysterious how Tanjiro often gets his Nichirin broken, despite him pushing himself beyond the limit. Most fans are yet to notice the evident reason behind the anomaly, which will be revealed in the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc.

However, the most important thing that will change everything in Demon Slayer is Tanjiro getting his hands on his new blade.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc manga spoilers.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will see Tanjiro obtaining the 300 years old Nichirin blade of the legendary Yoriichi Tssugikuni

Breaking down the reason why Tanjiro’s Nichirin blade breaks so easily:

After a hair-raising battle between the Upper Moon 6 and Demon Slayers, Tanjiro has yet again broken his new sword that Haganezuka had recently forged before the Entertainment District’s event kicked off. Clearly, the swordsmith has refused to help Tanjiro, which is why the expedition to the Swordsmith village is crucial for the protagonist.

The theory behind the protagonist’s Nichirin blade breaking so easily is that the sword never went along with his Breathing Technique and true potential. Tanjiro Kamado, the primary protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is the only individual born after generations who can use the Sun Breathing Technique, which is considered the paramount of the Breathing Techniques in the Demon Slayer universe.

Although, as per custom, Tanjiro chose Scarlet Ore for his Nichirin blade on his own, like everyone else, it still wasn’t enough to withstand his innate proficiency. The Sun Breathing Technique user’s Nichirin Blades were last forged by the ancestors of the Swordsmith village.

The only known user with this ability, as well as the progenitor, was Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the legendary Demon Slayer who ever lived.

Although it has often been stated that there’s nothing that makes the Nichirin blades special, they are unique to the respective users and work effectively when the attributes of the sword harmonize with the user’s skills.

Will Tanjiro get a new Nichirin blade in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc?

Yoriichi's Nichirin blade as seen in Muzan's memories (on left), the new sword showcased in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc (on right) (Image via Ufotable)

The recently released trailer for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has had one of the most significant hidden details regarding Tanjiro's new sword that most fans might have missed. As noted by fans, every Demon Slayer's sword handguard or tsuba is different from the other, which reflects the owner's personality as well as Breathing Technique.

The Nichirin blade shown in the trailer was circular shaped with four slight indentations, with a black center and a golden border, similar to the one Yoriichi had in his possession, as seen in Muzan's Demon Cell memories.

In the events of the original manga series, Haganezuka refuses to help him with a new Nichirin blade, as this is the second time he has broken the sword. As an exceptional swordsmith, Haganezuka takes great pride in his creations, and Tanjiro’s recklessness has made him extremely incensed.

Miraculously, the new Nichirin blade for Tanjiro is hidden inside a life-sized battle doll named Yoriichi Type Zero, which strikingly resembles the legendary Demon Slayer.

After successfully defeating the doll, Kotetsu and Tanjiro discovered a unique sword hidden inside the body, but it wasn’t battle ready, as the blade remained unutilized for over three centuries. Haganezuka takes responsibility for restoring the sword to its pristine state.

Kakate69 @kakate69 Yoriichi sword can dampen a demon’s healing ability, Yoriichi sword is quite unique as it changes colors from black to crimson red, can burn any demon and suppress their healing ability, taking down powerful demons(muzan) the nichirin blade is considered the most powerful blade Yoriichi sword can dampen a demon’s healing ability, Yoriichi sword is quite unique as it changes colors from black to crimson red, can burn any demon and suppress their healing ability, taking down powerful demons(muzan) the nichirin blade is considered the most powerful blade https://t.co/deRUR1sbP2

The blade was forged specifically for a Sun Breathing user, and that too for Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the unparalleled Demon Slayer, Tanjiro, is in for the surprise of a lifetime.

It has been stated that Yoriichi was capable of turning his black sword into crimson red at will due to the mark he was born with. His sword is the only weapon that is capable of hampering Muzan’s regenerative ability instead of slowing it down.

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter

It's a Red Blade.



It must be such a strong memory for Muzan that it's imprinted in Daki's memory



#DemonSlayer Look at Yoriichi's sword!!It's a Red Blade.It must be such a strong memory for Muzan that it's imprinted in Daki's memory Look at Yoriichi's sword!!It's a Red Blade.It must be such a strong memory for Muzan that it's imprinted in Daki's memory😳#DemonSlayer https://t.co/XB1ylB75wD

Even the progenitor of the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji, has noted that Yoriichi's crimson-red Nichirin sword was the only blade in existence that gave him trouble hindering his nigh-absolute regeneration.

Tanjiro getting his hands on Tsugikuni’s Nichirin sword in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will not only help him perform Sun Breathing Techniques effectively but will also grant him an advantage to impede the demon's regenerative ability.

