Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has a variety of characters who are appreciated for their capabilities and distinctive personalities. However, some characters in the series have received less appreciation and have essentially gone unnoticed as they received minimum screen time and were often overshadowed by the big shots of the anime so far.

Here is a list of the 10 most underrated characters in Demon Slayer who could certainly use more appreciation from viewers.

Demon Slayer's 10 most underrated characters

10) Goto

Goto is a member of Kakushi, the clean-up brigade of the Demon Slayer corps. He was first seen in Episode 22 of Season 1, “Master of the Mansion.” He is a stern individual who isn't fond of people that don’t abide by the rules of the Corps.

Being a Kakushi, he’s responsible for several tasks such as serving as an attendant, accompanying people to and from the Swordsmith village and, most importantly, cleaning up battlefields. Goto has great respect for the Hashiras and Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Corps.

09) Murata

Murata is a prideful individual who hates when a lower-ranked Demon Slayer talks down to him and was first seen in Episode 15 of Season 1, “Mount Natagumo.”

While Murata might not be as strong as Tanjiro or Inosuke, he survived from the grasp of Mother Spider Demon in Mount Natagumo, where his entire squad got wiped out. Furthermore, he assisted Tanjiro and Inosuke in finding and executing the demon by buying them some time as he held off his manipulated comrades.

08) Aoi Kanzaki

Aoi is a member of the Demon Slayer corps who made it through the Final Selection. Instead of fighting demons on the front lines, she chose to be a helper at the Butterfly Mansion. She has prowess in medical knowledge and helps injured Demon Slayers recuperate.

Aoi is also a good craftsman as she managed to repair Nezuko’s box that had been damaged by Sanemi’s blade. She is a very strict individual when it comes to training others, as she often pushed Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu to their limits.

07) Yushiro

Apart from Nezuko, Yushiro cannot be controlled by Muzan Kibutsuji and was turned into a demon by Tamayo due to his terminal illness. He always carries a scowl demeanor and has an arrogant personality.

Yushiro is overprotective of Tamayo and hates it if anyone gets close to or insults her. As a demon, he has a peculiar ability to conceal the presence of certain objects by placing his paper talisman created from his Blood Demon Art.

06) Hotaru Haganezuka

Hotaru is an ill-tempered swordsmith who is more passionate about the Nichirin Blades he forged rather than the lives of the blades' owners. He conceals his identity by wearing a Hyottoka mask, a comical Japanese character mask.

After hearing that Tanjiro lost his sword in a battle, an enraged Hotaru chased after him with two sharp knives with an intent to kill.

05) Genya Shinazugawa

Genya is a foul-mouthed Demon Slayer who refuses to accept help from others. He passed the Final Selection alongside Tanjiro, Kanoe, and Zenitsu. He is the younger brother of Sanemi Shinazugawa, who is the Wind Pillar of the Demon Slayer corps.

Since he is unable to use any Breathing technique, he compensated for this weakness by coming up with an alternative technique called the Repetitive Action which he learned under the guidance of the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima.

04) Tamayo

Tamayo is an intelligent and wise individual who speaks in a gentle tone even if she’s scolding Yushiro. Despite being a demon, she is kind to humans and despises Muzan for his monstrous nature. She spent most of her life researching demons and demon transformation.

With her exceptional medical knowledge and Tanjiro's help, she collected blood samples of the demons created by Muzan in order to develop the Anti-Kibutsuji drug, which also functions as a lethal weapon against him.

03) Shinjuro Rengoku

Shinjuro was the former Flame Pillar of the Demon Slayer corps and also the father of Kyojuro Rengoku. He is a harsh and very short-tempered individual who gets furious if someone mentions the Demon Slayer Corps or his son.

Later, Tanjiro made him realize how strong Kyojuro really was and that he should have been proud of his son. Breaking down in tears by the thought of him, it was later revealed that he truly cared about his son.

02) Jigoro Kuwajima

Jigoro was the former Thunder Pillar and the mentor of Zenitsu Agatsuma. He was always concerned about his students and extremely devoted when it came to their training. Despite Zenitsu running away from training several times, he never gave up on him.

Moreover, Jigoro never forced Zenitsu to learn the other forms of Thunder Breathing, that he was incapable of performing. Instead, he told him to hone the one form he knows to perfection.

01) Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji is a retired member of the Demon Slayer corps and was a former Water Pillar. Upon request by Giyu Tomioka, he agreed to train Tanjiro. He is a master swordsman and is quite strict when it comes to teaching others.

He is quite compassionate towards the Kamado siblings as he was ready to commit seppuku alongside Giyu if Nezuko hurts any human being.

