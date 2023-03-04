The most anticipated film of 2023 is the popular Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc movie. It was already introduced in Japan on February 3, 2023, and globally on March 3, 2023.

The Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc movie length will be 1 hour and 50 minutes, giving it a 110-minute duration, much to the delight of fans.

Around 72 million USD was made by February 28, 2023, barely 24 days after the film's debut in Japan, breaking box office records for The Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village arc movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc movie is a prequel to the season 3 of the Demon Slayer anime

Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc movie is based on the manga Demon Slayer, written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge. The manga was serialized between February 2016 and May 2020.

The series has received several honors, including eleven Animedia Character Awards 2019 for its characters. It even received a Special Achievement Award at the 62nd Japan Record Awards.

As mentioned above, the Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc movie will have a 110-minute runtime. The successful movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba, or Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc, is released by Aniplex. The Demon Slayer- To the Swordsmith Village arc movie has more colorful characters and more amazing visuals than the Entertainment District.

It will act as a prequel to the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer. The movie will cover the last two episodes of the second season, the Entertainment District arc, and the first episode of the third season, the Swordsmith Village arc. As a result, the transition from the previous season to the following season will be seamless.

The 110-minute movie begins with a collage of major movements from previous seasons and Mugen Train's opening theme. Following that, a furious battle between the Demon Slayers and upper-rank demons will start, with each strike appearing to be more acute. The battle is the same as in the Entertainment District, however, with enhanced audio and 4K visuals, the movie is a lot more dramatic.

After the battle climax, follow the opening scenes of season 3; with it, some lighter comedy kicks in. After the first half, the second half of the film focuses more on Infinity Castle and the Swordsmith Village, as the title of the film suggests.

Akaza will also appear, and with him, we will be introduced to all the upper-ranking demons. We'll also get to see the Love Hashira and the Mist Hashira.

In summation

Demon Slayer's Mist Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's new movie has a great plot for its fandom and it will be interesting to see how well it is received by the viewers before the release of its third season. Not only that, but the movie has a seamless transition between the second and third seasons.

