Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer shows Tanjiro like never before

With the release of the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer, fans of the series finally got to witness the protagonist Kamado Tanjiro use the Sun Breathing Style for the first time since the end of the second season. While the upcoming third season is highly anticipated, not much about it was revealed earlier due to its ongoing world tour.

After his family is murdered by a man named Kibutsuji Muzan, Kamado Tanjiro decides to become a Demon Slayer in the hopes of finding a cure for his sister Nezuko, who turns into a demon. Having killed two Twelve Kizuki demons with his friends, Tanjiro continues his journey.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer shows glimpses from the upcoming arc

Demon Slayer season 3, which is set to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc, has released a new trailer before its premiere on Sunday, April 9, 2023. With little more than a month remaining, the anime showed fans glimpses of the characters from the upcoming season in hopes of getting fans hyped for the upcoming premiere.

A key part of the trailer was the range of Tanjiro's emotions that are set to be shown in the upcoming season. While he appears to be calm at first, he is later shown to be filled with rage as he is presumed to be fighting the demons who will infiltrate the Swordsmith Village.

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

During these scenes, Tanjiro is seen using his Sun Breathing Style: Hinokami Kagura. However, unlike previous instances where Tanjiro is seen to be scared and doubtful about his ability, Tanjiro can be observed to be certain in the trailer.

Kamado Nezuko, Tanjiro's sister, appears in the trailer, both in her chibi and Full Demon Form, the latter of which was seen during her battle against Twelve Kizuki Upper Moon 6 Demon Daki in the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc.

Kamado Nezuko as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Additionally, the trailer also shared some glimpses of the two Hashira that are set to feature in the arc - Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji. Both can be seen fighting against certain opponents, albeit they do not seem as tense as Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya.

Speaking of Genya, he is set to feature in the upcoming season, as fans previously saw him with Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima. While not a lot has been revealed about him previously, fans can expect the upcoming season to focus on him as well.

Tokito and Mitsuri as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Additionally, the trailer also features glimpses of the remaining members of the Twelve Kizuki's Upper Moon 6 as fans get a closer look at the third season's antagonists Upper Moon Four Hantengu and Upper Moon Five Gyokko. While they weren't particularly focused in the trailer, the same must have been done to keep the plot mysterious.

With so many elements set to be featured in the upcoming season, fans can expect a lot more to be unveiled when the season finally premieres in April 2023. Until then, fans can possibly try to watch Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour.

