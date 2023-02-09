When is Demon Slayer Season 3 dub coming out? Expected release date and more

With the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 inching closer, the hype surrounding the anime has only intensified. It was elevated further after the anime started premiering the Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village - World Tour around the globe, as it features the third season's first episode.

Demon Slayer has become a global phenomenon due to its anime, following which the record-breaking movie Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train was released. However, Ufotable prospered not only because of the movie, as the second season also managed to become one of the most streamed anime of 2022.

Everything to know about Demon Slayer season 3 English dub

Expected release date

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in the season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Considering that Ufotable is yet to announce the exact release date for Demon Slayer season 3, it is quite obvious that the release date for the English dub version will not be available at the moment as well. However, given how studios usually behave, one could predict the same.

Demon Slayer season 3 English dub could either be released in May or June 2023. Given that Demon Slayer season 3 premieres in April 2023, Funimation will require some time to provide the English dub version of the same.

Kamado Tanjito as seen in Demon Slayer season 2 (Image via Ufotable)

While Funimation had previously released the English dub version of the anime around seven to eight weeks after the original release, the studio's pace as observed with other anime could be a hint that their work speed has increased exponentially.

Considering how Funimation has acquired the rights for the English dub version of My Hero Academia, similar to Demon Slayer, there is a good chance that the English dub version of Demon Slayer season 3 could premiere a month after its original release.

Who will feature in the English dub cast?

Akaza as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

While the English dub cast for Demon Slayer season 3 is yet to be confirmed by Funimation, it can be presumed that the majority of voice actors will reprise their roles from the previous seasons.

Accordingly, here are the possible cast members for the Demon Slayer season 3 English dub:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Greg Chun as Muzan Kibutsuji

Matthew Mercer as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kira Buckland as Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji

Griffin Burns as Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito

Brianna Knickerbocker as Kanao Tsuyuri

Stephen Fu as Upper Moon Two, Douma

Lucien Dodge as Upper Moon Three, Akaza

Douma as seen in Demon Slayer season 2 (Image via Ufotable)

For now, there is no information available about the English dub cast for the Twelve Kizuki members, Upper Moon Five Gyokko, Upper Moon Four Hantengu, and Upper Moon One Kokushibou.

The Japanese cast was only recently revealed, with Kousuke Toriumi set to voice Gyokko, Toshio Furukawa voicing Hantengu, and Ryoutarou Okiayu voicing Kokushibou.

Kokushibou as seen in the season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Previously, Kousuke Toriumi had voiced Kiyooomi Sakusa in Haikyuu!! To the Top and Flashy Flash in One Punch Man.

Meanwhile, Toshio Furukawa has voiced Piccolo in the Dragon Ball franchise and Ace Portgas D. in One Piece.

As for Ryoutarou Okiayu, he has voiced Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach and Lancelot in the Fate franchise.

