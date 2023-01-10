What to watch before Demon Slayer season 3 release

With Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village world tour already announced, the anime's third season, which will be adapting the Swordsmith Village Arc, will soon be released in April.

However, with some time left before the release of the latest season, other anime fans can also catch up with the story before the third season premiers. Thus, let's look at the watch order of the wildly-popular anime.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer manga was first published in 2016 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, soon after which the anime's first season was released in 2019. Ufotable, the animation studio, did a great job with the anime, as its popularity skyrocketed due to its action-packed sequences.

What is Demon Slayer's watch order?

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's watch order is pretty simple, given that one only needs to watch it in the order the anime was released. The anime begins with the first season, which was released in 2019, with 26 episodes, which fans need to watch from the beginning till the end.

However, after that, it becomes a bit tricky for people to watch, as there are two options for fans to choose from.

Following the release of the first season, Ufotable decided to make use of the anime's popularity to release a movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. This strategy was highly successful, given that the movie became the highest-grossing film of 2020.

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

However, the issue is that the movie adapted the Mugen Train Arc, which the studio decided to add in the second season as well, divided into seven episodes with some additional scenes.

Fans can either choose to watch the film or the episodes. However, the TV anime does feature some extra moments of Kyojuro Rengoku, which may help fans get closer to the character.

Soon after the Mugen Train Arc, the anime starts adapting the Entertainment District Arc. This arc is 11 episodes long, making the second season 18 episodes long in total.

Daki as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

To keep things simple, it would be best for fans to watch the first and second seasons of the anime in order. However, this is purely a subjective opinion.

Fans of the series who want to watch the film can opt to do so, although it might be redundant after you watch the episodes.

Here's the order:

Season 1 (episodes 1-26) Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train OR Mugen Train Arc (season 2) (episodes 27-33) Entertainment District Arc - Season 2 - (episodes 34-44)

When is the new season of Demon Slayer coming out?

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in the season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is set to be released in April 2023. The anime will be released a little over a year after the end of the previous season. Ufotable released its latest episode on February 13, 2022.

The anime will soon be going on Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village world tour. The tour is set to feature the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc. Along with it, fans will also be able to watch the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc, which will be a one-hour-long episode, all in 4K, with enhanced audio.

