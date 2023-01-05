With Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc set to premiere in April 2023, Ufotable has decided to show some gratitude to the anime's fans by confirming the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, which will start with Japan in a month's time.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be the third season of the anime, as the previous season saw Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke defeat the Upper-Rank Six Demon Daki and Hyomei, with some help from the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. While they were successful in their mission, they have all been injured and are in recovery.

Everything you need to know about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour

Premiere dates and locations

1 months until Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour in Japan!

The World Tour will begin with a two-day event in Japan on February 4 and 5, 2023. This will be followed by the Los Angeles premiere at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on February 18, 2023.

The premiere will have special appearances from Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado, Aniplex producer Yūma Takahashi, and a breathtaking performance by Aimer, all as part of the World Tour.

The Los Angeles premiere will also act as the North American premiere, followed by screenings across the continent. Tickets for the Los Angeles premiere will go on sale from Saturday, January 7, on Ticketmaster.com.

Mitsuri Kanroji, as seen in the trailer (Image via Ufotable)

According to the announcement, Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll are set to partner to bring Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village to theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, March 3, 2023. This will premiere in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dubbed.

The premiere will not be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Thus, the only way to experience it is to visit the event or the premiere, which will take place at your nearest theater.

Kamado Tanjiro, as seen in the trailer (Image via Ufotable)

The premiere dates for other locations are as follows:

Paris, France - February 25

Berlin, Germany - February 26

Mexico City, Mexico - March 4

Seoul, South Korea - March 11

Taipei, Taiwan - March 19

The World Tour is coming to theaters in over 80 countries worldwide, with the dates for other countries hopefully announced soon.

What to expect from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village?

Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village is a feature-length cut of the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc and the first episode of Demon Slayer -Swordsmith Village Arc.

Upper-Rank Demons, as seen in the announcement video (Image via Ufotable)

Thus, fans can expect to witness Entertainment District Arc's episode 10, titled Never Give Up, and episode 11, titled No Matter How Many Lives again, on big screens in 4K with remastered audio.

Additionally, the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc is set to be an hour-long episode, which fans will be able to experience months before the anime premieres worldwide during the world tour premiere.

