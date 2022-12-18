Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village release date and world tour announced in Jump Festa 2023

The Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage made several new announcements regarding the anime and the spin-off manga on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2023. The announcements included the release date for the much-awaited season 3.

The attending panel consisted of voice actors for the main cast of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc, as well as the voice actor for Zenitsu, Hiro Shimono, who took on the role of the MC for the event.

Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage announces release date for season 3, world-tour, special Upper Rank brochure, and more

Announcements concerning the anime and manga

The first major announcement regarding season 3 of the anime was conducted through the new PV released on Fuji TV on December 10, which the panel members revisited. The PV confirmed once more that the anime adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc will begin airing in April 2023, making it part of the Spring 2023 lineup.

The PV revealed that season 3 episode 1 will have a 1 hour runtime, while voice actor Kana Hanazawa suggested that the next official trailer might finally reveal how Mitsuri’s Love Breathing works.

Shimono announced that the success of the previous Demon Slayer story arc will be celebrated via a special world-tour, where episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc will premiere in theaters in over 80 countries worldwide.

- The Sword Smith Arc is scheduled to broadcast April 2023



- Starting in February 2023, A theatrical screening of the Entertainment District Arc Ep. 10-11 & Sword Smith Arc Ep 1. will be shown in movie theaters around the world



Pre-sale tickets for the premiere will be available in Japan from December 24, 2022, and details for booking tickets will be available on the official website for the series. The voice cast for the major Hashiras of this arc, Kana Hanazawa and Kengo Kawanishi, will be attending the stage greeting events, beginning in Tokyo on February 4 and 5, 2023.

The Jump Super Stage event further announced that two million special 20-page brochures on the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper Moon demons have presumably been arranged for domestic visitors attending the world-tour screenings.

The final announcement made at the Demon Slayer Jump Festa 2023 event revealed that volume 3 of the spin-off Kimetsu Academy manga has been released and is now on sale in stores.

Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage event

The Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage event began with a messenger Kasugai Crow inviting Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokito onstage to begin the event.

Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri) and Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro) then introduced themselves and discussed how the event is lacking a competent host who will fire up the audience, which was the cue for Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu) to enter.

Shimono then took up the role of MC, conducting the panel in a Kimetsu Academy-style classroom setting. After revisiting the latest season 3 PV and associated announcements, the panel discussion focused on the actors’ portrayal of their respective characters and their development in the series. Hanae mentioned the development of his relationship with Genya, hinting at the latter’s significance in the series.

