Demon Slayer season 3 release date confirmed along with a new trailer

Demon Slayer season 3 was first announced in February 2022, with the series releasing a key visual featuring Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. The first promotional video for the upcoming season was released in April, confirming that season 3 will adapt the Swordsmith Village arc of the manga.

Otakus have since then waited with bated breath, hoping for the release of more updates and a new trailer for the anime. Ufotable Studios has finally fulfilled fans’ hopes and released a brand new trailer almost eight months later for the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc, along with new information regarding the release of season 3 of the anime.

Demon Slayer releases new trailer and confirms release date for season 3 following TV broadcast of Mugen Train

Season 3 trailer and release date announced

lei @matsunowrld demon slayer season 3 trailer !! demon slayer season 3 trailer !! https://t.co/SlXVNLRkto

Demon Slayer began broadcasting the first episode of the Mugen Train arc of the anime on Fuji TV at 7 pm JST. Ufotable Studios had earlier announced that new updates for season 3 will be released during the TV broadcast, along with a new trailer.

Additionally, the studio has confirmed that Demon Slayer season 3 will be released in April, making it a part of the Spring 2023 lineup. The specific date of release is yet to be confirmed by the studio, although it has been revealed that the first episode will have a one-hour runtime. Moreover, the post-broadcast reveal also includes a thirty-second-long trailer, which appears to be a continuation of the previous promotional video.

What the trailer reveals about the upcoming season

While the first promotional video released in April focused primarily on the location of the next arc, the newly released trailer sheds light upon the main cast of season 3. Following a brief montage of a winding forest road, the trailer moves on to reveal Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito’s disinterested gaze, while he says (translated from Japanese to English):

“It’ll be a hindrance, so run away quickly.”

The trailer shows him walking when a crow lands on his shoulder. This is followed by Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji running through the forest, declaring that she is determined to do her best. The clip further displays the stark differences between the personalities of the two Hashira.

RAGE @aniimerage DEMON SLAYER SEASON-3

Broadcast Begins in APRIL, 2023!! DEMON SLAYER SEASON-3 Broadcast Begins in APRIL, 2023!! https://t.co/t3vKuHsyHa

The next major character revealed in the trailer is Genya Shinazugawa, who glares at the sword in his hand. Tanjiro also appears to be meditating in the trailer as he swears that he will defeat Muzan. The next segment follows Nezuko in her child-form, who seems to have had her hair done by Mitsuri in the Hashira’s own style.

The trailer finally provides a glimpse into the action ensuing in the arc, showing Muichiro calmly swinging his sword. Tanjiro appears in the trailer without his trademark checkered haori, swinging his sword as well, which is immediately followed by the title card for the Swordsmith Village arc of the Demon Slayer anime.

Poll : 0 votes