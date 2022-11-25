Ufotable shares major Demon Slayer season 3 update ahead of release

Demon Slayer season 3 was first announced in February 2022, with Ufotable revealing that the next installment of the anime will adapt the Swordsmith Village arc of the manga. The series is also scheduled to have a Jump Super Stage event during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2023 convention, which will be attended by voice actors from the upcoming season of the anime.

Ufotable Studio has recently announced that more information regarding season 3 of the anime will be announced on December 10, 2022, on Fuji TV in Japan. Moreover, the animation studio has been posting daily updates on their official Twitter page, announcing the reveal of official merchandise and sneak peeks from the Ufotable cafe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime.

Ufotable’s announces that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train television broadcast will be accompanied by a PV

Ufotable’s Twitter announcement

Ufotable Studio has announced that the first movie of the franchise, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, will be broadcast on Japanese television for the first time on Saturday, December 10, on Fuji TV. The tweet adds that the broadcast will be accompanied by a promotional video containing the latest updates on the upcoming season 3 of the anime.

With Jump Festa 2023 right around the corner, the promotional video scheduled for December 10 may provide updates regarding the Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage. However, the announcement specifically mentions that the video will include information regarding a tentative release date, a new key visual, or an official teaser for the Swordsmith Village arc.

More about the anime

The Demon Slayer anime runs for two seasons, with the Mugen Train movie linking seasons 1 and 3. Season 2 adapted the Entertainment District arc, shifting the setting of the story to the Yoshiwara District of Edo, now Tokyo. The arc introduced the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and his three kunoichi wives. Moreover, it showed the protagonist Tanjiro awakening his Demon Slayer Mark for the first fight during their fierce battle against the Upper Moon siblings, Daki and Gyutaro.

The season ended with Akaza being summoned to Muzan’s Infinity Palace, previously seen in episode 26 of season 1 when the Demon King killed off all the Lower Moons. The first key visual for season 3 appeared on the same date as the release of the final episode of season 2.

A promotional video dropped by the studio in April introduced two Hashiras who will likely dominate the upcoming arc - Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. Voice actors Kengo Kawanishi (voicing Tokito) and Kana Hanazawa (voicing Kanroji) will appear at the Jump Super Stage panel with Tanjiro’s voice actor, Natsuki Hanae, to promote the series and discuss the story arc that will be animated.

