Demon Slayer Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Demon Slayer Super Stage is scheduled to begin at 12:45 pm (JST) on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2023, on December 18, 2022. Ufotable Studios announced season 3 of the anime back in February, with the official teaser of the upcoming season released in April 2022.

Confirmation of the series' Super Stage as well as the panel lineup has fans in high spirits. The event will likely reveal more information about the adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc in the next installment of the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime.

Demon Slayer Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to discuss the upcoming anime season

Demon Slayer Super Stage date and time, where to watch

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks JUMP FESTA 2023 SCHEDULE



DECEMBER-17

11:15~11:55 BLACK CLOVER

12:45~13:24 JUJUTSU KAISEN

14:10~14:50 PRINCE OF TENNIS

15:35~16:15 BORUTO & NARUTO

17:00~18:00 MY HERO ACADEMIA



DECEMBER-18

11:15~11:55 SPY×FAM

12:45~13:25 DEMON SLAYER

15:35~16:15 CHAINSAWMAN

17:00~18:00 ONEPIECE JUMP FESTA 2023 SCHEDULEDECEMBER-1711:15~11:55 BLACK CLOVER12:45~13:24 JUJUTSU KAISEN14:10~14:50 PRINCE OF TENNIS15:35~16:15 BORUTO & NARUTO17:00~18:00 MY HERO ACADEMIADECEMBER-1811:15~11:55 SPY×FAM12:45~13:25 DEMON SLAYER15:35~16:15 CHAINSAWMAN17:00~18:00 ONEPIECE https://t.co/Og7ttaKOct

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage will take place on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2023, on December 18, 2022. The panel discussion is scheduled to begin at 12:45 pm (JST) and end at 1:25 pm, lasting 40 minutes.

Those unable to attend the event in person will be able to livestream the various stages, including Super Stage events, on the official Jump Festa website, mobile app, and official YouTube channel.

International viewers will be able to stream the Super Stage at the following times, depending on their respective time zones.

Pacific Standard Time(PST): 7:45 pm, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time(EST): 10:45 pm, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time(GMT): 3:45 am, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time(CET): 4:45 am, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time(IST): 9:15 am, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Time(PHT): 11:45 am, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time(JST): 12:45 pm, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Time(ACT): 2:15 pm, Sunday, December 18

Panel members scheduled to appear

The official Jump Festa 2023 website has confirmed that Demon Slayer Super Stage will once again feature voice actor Natsuki Hanae, who voices Tanjiro Kamado.

Kengo Kawanishi, who will voice Muichiro Tokito, and Kana Hanazawa, the voice behind Mitsuri Kanroji, are also scheduled to attend the event this year with Hanae.

What to expect from the event

The Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Ufotable)

Both the Mist Hashira and the Love Hashira were introduced in the very first season of the anime, but neither of them got much screen time. The Swordsmith Village arc focuses exclusively on Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, exploring their pasts and fleshing out their characters.

Jump Festa 2022 showed Katsuyuki Konishi, who voiced Tengen Uzui, attending the Demon Slayer Super Stage event. This is because the Entertainment District arc revolved around the Sound Hashira facing off against the Upper Moon Six.

Similarly, the presence of Kawanishi and Hanazawa suggests that the panel discussion will focus on the Swordsmith Village arc.

Each arc of the series focuses on a different Hashira, with a new Upper Moon Demon as the primary antagonist.

With the Upper Six siblings, Daki and Gyutaro dead, the main cast of the show will probably face off against the Upper Moon Four. The final scene of the previous season also hinted that season 3 will introduce all of the Upper Moon Demons who have been summoned to Muzan’s Infinity Palace.

The Jump Super Stage serves as the perfect event for the reveal of an official trailer and the release of season 3. While the teaser simply introduced the basic setting of Tanjiro’s next mission, an official trailer could be a taste of what Ufotable has in store for fans, both in terms of animation and story development.

Poll : 0 votes