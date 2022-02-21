7 new characters to be introduced in Demon Slayer Season 3

As the Entertainment District arc concluded, Demon Slayer fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. The upcoming arc will feature a set of new characters and introduce a few that were teased in the previous seasons of the series.

Let’s take a look at some of the characters that will be making their appearance in the third season of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: The list contains minor spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Characters that will be introduced in the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc

1) Hantengu

DOUMA 💚❤💙💛 @chigiriin i'm guessing hantengu will have 7 different voice actors omg its gonna be wild i'm guessing hantengu will have 7 different voice actors omg its gonna be wild 😭 https://t.co/WnITyHadyB

Hantengu is one of the main antagonists of the Swordsmith Village arc in Demon Slayer. Hantengu is the Upper Moon 4 demon who has shown some impressive abilities in the manga. Mitsuri, Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko will be going up against this demon in Season 3.

Hantengu’s Blood Demon Art allows his emotions to manifest in physical forms such that each clone has unique abilities.

2) Gyokko

shi @gojoism KNY DEMON RANKING RESULTS



#11 Gyokko - 126 votes KNY DEMON RANKING RESULTS #11 Gyokko - 126 votes https://t.co/fGW84GJOyF

Gyokko is another antagonist in the Swordsmith Village arc. This Upper Moon 5 demon will go up against Muichiro Tokito during the third season of Demon Slayer.

The demon featured the ability to teleport to different pots placed around him. His Blood Demon Art also allowed him to undergo a transformation that enhances his powers in the manga. The fight between Muichiro and Gyokko will give fans enough reason to be hyped for the upcoming season.

3) Kotetsu

Alejo-Gerardo VonderPutten @AlejoPatten and finally @EliseMeggie as Kotetsu. You need an actor who can play a over the top passionate kid and means well. To me Meggie is perfect as she's got quite a wide range. and finally @EliseMeggie as Kotetsu. You need an actor who can play a over the top passionate kid and means well. To me Meggie is perfect as she's got quite a wide range. https://t.co/e9cKSpsEc6

Kotetsu is a young boy from Swordsmith Village. He wears a striped Yukata and has black unkempt hair that is tied into a low pony. His forefathers built the Yoriichi Type Zero, which is a mechanical machine built to replicate the movements of a legendary swordsman.

Muichiro and Tanjiro used the machine to train and refine their swordsmanship skills. Kotetsu also lends a hand to Muichiro during his fight against Gyokko.

4) Kozo Kanomori

Kozo Kanomori was introduced towards the end of the first season of Demon Slayer. However, he wasn’t given enough screen time for him to be properly introduced.

The swordsmith was responsible for crafting Inosuke’s balde during the first season. Despite being heavily injured, he ended up saving another character from an attack launched by Gyokko during the Swordsmith Village arc.

5) Genya Shinazugawa

Anime News Network @Anime



Demon Slayer fans, let’s show this grumpy boy some love, drop your favorite GIF from the anime in the comments! Happy Birthday to Genya Shinazugawa! :)Demon Slayer fans, let’s show this grumpy boy some love, drop your favorite GIF from the anime in the comments! Happy Birthday to Genya Shinazugawa! :) 🍰 Demon Slayer fans, let’s show this grumpy boy some love, drop your favorite GIF from the anime in the comments! 🔥 https://t.co/3jyMWiVPSl

Genya was another character that was introduced during the Final Selection during the first season of Demon Slayer. However, no information about this character was revealed.

In the upcoming arc, Genya's powers and abilities would be explained when he takes on Hantengu along with Tanjiro, Nezuko and Mitsuri. It is also revealed that he is the sibling of one of the Hashiras in the Demon Slayer Corps.

6) Mitsuri Kanroji

Love Hashira was given a very brief introduction during the first season. Though her name was introduced, none of her abilities were revealed.

In the upcoming arc, she receives a proper introduction as it reveals her backstory, powers and abilities. She plays an important role during the fight against the Upper Moon 4, Hantengu.

7) Muichiro Tokito

Mist Hashira barely received any screen time during the first season. However, the Swordsmith Village arc focuses a lot on Mist Hashira and his fight against the Upper Moon 5, Gyokko.

Muichiro is arguably one of the most talented swordsmen in the organization since he became a Hashira in just two months after picking up a blade. The Hashira’s powers will give fans some perspective with regards to just how powerful some of the strongest Hashiras are.

