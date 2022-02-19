Who will be the main villains in Demon Slayer Season 3?

As the name suggests, Demon Slayer is set in a world filled with demons that come out at night and consume humans. Tanjiro, a demon hunter, promised to wipe out every demon in existence, and his journey has been arduous to say the least.

The upcoming season will feature tons of action as Tanjiro visits the Swordsmith village arc, where he along with two Hashiras will encounter some tough demons. Let’s look at the main antagonists of the third season of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

The main antagonists of Demon Slayer Season 3

The upcoming season will feature Tanjiro going to the Swordsmith Village in order to repair his Nichirin blade for future missions. Haganezuka was extremely annoyed with Tanjiro since he kept losing or damaging his blade during missions. Haganezuka also wrote a letter that displayed his feelings towards the protagonist.

While Tanjiro visits the village, it’s not all smooth-sailing since he, along with Mitsuri and Muichiro, run into two Upper Moon demons. They are Hantengu (Upper Moon 4) and Gyokko (Upper Moon 5). These demons will be the main antagonists of the series. The demon hunters split into two teams and take on the Upper Moon demons.

In the manga, Muichiro Tokito took on Gyokko, while Mitsuri Kanroji, Genya Shinazugawa, Tanjiro, and Nezuko took on Hantengu.

The fight between Upper Moon demons and members of the Demon Slayer Corps

ella | kimetsu no yaiba @flame_pillar these past few kimetsu no yaiba chapters have been great. i have tons of theories for the upcoming ones and i can't wait to see if mitsuri or gyokko will be making a reappearance as well as zenitsu and inosuke. im also loving hantengu, so far this arc has been pretty great these past few kimetsu no yaiba chapters have been great. i have tons of theories for the upcoming ones and i can't wait to see if mitsuri or gyokko will be making a reappearance as well as zenitsu and inosuke. im also loving hantengu, so far this arc has been pretty great https://t.co/PntDUn2OAz

Hantengu was a tough demon since his Blood Demon Art allowed him to create multiple clones. These clones were a manifestation of his emotions, and each clone had unique abilities. Tanjiro and Genya had a few close calls during this fight, and Mitsuri Kanroji developed a Demon Slayer Mark which played a huge role in lending them the win. These clones allowed Hantengu to hide his real body, which made it very difficult for them to kill him.

:p @shinji1kari muichiro knew he was gonna end this mans whole career muichiro knew he was gonna end this mans whole career https://t.co/pDNFhkGxCB

Meanwhile, Muichiro Tokito took on Upper Moon 5 Gyokko. Muichiro is one of the most talented swordsmen in the series and was able to take on Gyokko by himself. However, he had some close calls until Kotetsu saved him from Gyokko’s Blood Demon Art. Muichiro went on to activate his Demon Slayer Mark which allowed him to kill the demon using his Mist Breathing: Seventh Form.

