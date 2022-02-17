10 Blood Demon Art techniques in Demon Slayer, ranked by versatility

In Demon Slayer, Blood Demon Art is one of the most important movesets in a demon's arsenal. Each demon has a unique Blood Demon Art that complements their fighting style.

Let's take a look at some of the most versatile Blood Demon Art techniques that have been showcased in the popular series.

Disclaimer: The list contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Some of the most versatile Blood Demon Art techniques in the series

10) Drumming

Kyogai’s Blood Demon Art was rather intriguing when it was first introduced in the Demon Slayer series. Tanjiro struggled against the demon since each drum that was embedded into the demon’s body was responsible for rotating the room in different directions. Some of the drums also released claw-like slashes into the air. This Blood Demon Art is fairly versatile owing to its offensive and defensive capabilities.

9) Obi Sash Manipulation

Daki’s Blood Demon Art proved to be quite useful when she fought against Tanjiro and his teammates. Not only were her obi sashes used for fighting, but they also kept her hostages bound in place for her to consume them later. Obviously, the situation could have been far more complicated if Inosuke didn’t locate the hostages and her obi. Its sharpness and flexibility makes it a very useful Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer.

8) Blood Bewitchment

Tamayo’s Blood Demon Art was rather unique and it was showcased during the fight against Susamaru. Her blood causes hallucinations and Tamayo has the ability to extract the truth from demons. She tricked Susamaru into telling her Muzan’s name, which instantly killed her from the inside. This Blood Demon Art can not only be used in fights, but can also be quite handy during interrogations.

7) Thread Manipulation

Rui’s potent thread manipulation almost ended up killing Tanjiro and Nezuko. If not for Giyu Tomioka’s timely intervention, the Kamado siblings could have been defeated and killed. Despite Rui’s threads being extremely thin, they are durable enough to break Nichirin blades.

6) Porcelain Vases and final form transformation

The Great Witch and The Vampire @MMaystorm In the KNY data book, Gyokko apparently got a backstory



He was some weirdo in a fisherman village who always glued animal entrails and stuff in pots and called it art



And that's it In the KNY data book, Gyokko apparently got a backstoryHe was some weirdo in a fisherman village who always glued animal entrails and stuff in pots and called it artAnd that's it https://t.co/l1zKUTLWrU

This Blood Demon Art belonged to Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5. This Blood Demon Art is quite versatile in Demon Slayer as it grants him the ability to instantly teleport between multiple vases. In addition, he can summon dangerous fish-like demons that attack his enemies. Lastly, it allows him to undergo a transformation that gives him scales on his body that are supposedly harder than diamonds.

5) Blood Manipulation

Gyutaro’s Blood Demon Art is extremely powerful and fans witnessed how the members of the Demon Slayer Corps struggled against the Upper Moon 6. It allows him to manipulate his blood into sickle-like shapes that can be used to slice and cut his enemies. Additionally, the blood also contains poison capable of killing humans slowly. Not only is it extremely effective for offense, it also has strong defensive capabilities, clearly displayed against Hinatsuru when he launched a barrage of kunais at Gyutaro.

4) Cryokinesis

shi @gojoism the way I cant wait for this to be animated just for douma’s blood demon art the way I cant wait for this to be animated just for douma’s blood demon art https://t.co/7kabicKrj6

Doma’s Cryokinesis is quite powerful and is capable of causing massive destruction. It allows him to create ice from his blood and manipulate it as well. His ice, when powdered, can cause death to those that inhale it, making it extremely difficult (and almost impossible) to perform Total Concentration Breathing while fighting against Doma. This particular Blood Demon Art gives him the ability to maintain his distance and fight.

3) Biokinesis

Ario @Ario_Tengen You see this cowardice behavior repeated throughout the story many times such as when he runs away from the final battle when he’s pushed to the edge. Its repeatedly been shown what kind of a character Muzan is, one who will not risk his life and one who avoids all adversity. You see this cowardice behavior repeated throughout the story many times such as when he runs away from the final battle when he’s pushed to the edge. Its repeatedly been shown what kind of a character Muzan is, one who will not risk his life and one who avoids all adversity. https://t.co/IdPgVfkQ80

Muzan’s Blood Demon Art is extremely versatile since it allows him to shift his vital organs at will. Additionally, he can create whip-like extensions from his spine that are ridiculously powerful and quite fast. His abilities also allow him to shapeshift, which means he can conceal his identity and live with humans in disguise.

2) Blood Explosion

Nezuko’s Blood Demon art is yet another versatile Blood Demon Art as it creates flames that only affect demons and not humans. She first used it against Rui and gave Tanjiro an opening to decapitate his head. Additionally, she also used it on Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Uzui to heal them from Gyutaro’s poison in the Entertainment District arc.

1) Emotion Manifestation

Hantengu’s Blood Demon Art is one of the most, if not the most versatile Blood Demon Art on this list. This ability allows his emotions to manifest in physical form, each having a unique set of abilities and appearances. Since they were clones, they also allowed Hantengu to hide his real body which caused a lot of trouble to Tanjiro, Genya, Nezuko, and Mitsuri.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

