Black Clover, Bleach, and other Super Stages announced for Jump Festa 2023

Jump Festa 2023 has just announced the lineup of Jump Super Stages scheduled for this year. The popular annual Shueisha manga and anime convention has already confirmed the dates for the Jump Festa event in December 2022 and has just announced the lineup for Jump Super Stage and Super Stage EX in the latest issue of the Shonen Jump magazine.

Fans are beyond excited to see several of their favorite series, including Black Clover, Bleach, and Naruto, all set to be the main events at the convention in 2022.

Everything to know about Jump Super Stages at Jump Festa 2023

Jump Super Stage

1. ONE PIECE

2. MY HERO ACADEMIA

3. BLACK CLOVER

4. JUJUTSU KAISEN

5. DEMON SLAYER

6. DR. STONE

7. SPY × FAMILY

8. CHAINSAWMAN

9. BORUTO & NARUTO

10. PRINCE OF TENNIS



SUPER STAGE EX :

1. BLEACH

2. KUROKO'S BASKETBALL

The confirmed lineup of Jump Super Stages scheduled to appear at Jump Festa 2023 includes Black Clover, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Chainsawman, Spy X Family, Doctor Stone, and Prince of Tennis. Naruto and Boruto are also getting a Super Stage at the Jump Festa event.

The voice actors of the series will be present and revealing new info about:

- The movie

- Mobile Game

- Tabata message going into 2023



I believe we’ll get a PV and a date so I’m excited for this one! Black Clover will have a Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023!!The voice actors of the series will be present and revealing new info about:- The movie- Mobile Game- Tabata message going into 2023I believe we’ll get a PV and a date so I’m excited for this one! Black Clover will have a Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023!! 🍀The voice actors of the series will be present and revealing new info about:- The movie - Mobile Game- Tabata message going into 2023I believe we’ll get a PV and a date so I’m excited for this one! https://t.co/Rm7NJ12rBi

Black Clover fans are especially hyped up, hoping to get a new promotional video or trailer announcing the upcoming movie and information regarding the new mobile game. Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen series also hope to get more information regarding the trailer and release for the much anticipated second season of the anime.

Spy X Family will host another special event alongside the Jump Super Stage, which the anime's main cast will be attending. The second cour of the anime is scheduled to begin airing on October 1, 2022.

Super Stage EX

Bleach, Haikyuu!!, and Kuroko's Basketball will get Super Stage EX at Jump Festa 2023. Bleach announced the return of the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War arc after almost ten years at Super Stage EX during the 2022 Jump Festa event. The latest official trailer confirmed that the anime will air on October 11, 2022.

The Haikyuu!! Super Stage EX will hopefully unveil new information regarding the two-part movie adaptation that was announced in August 2022.

About Jump Festa 2023

Jump Festa 2023 dates (Image via Shueisha)

Shueisha has officially announced that Jump Festa 2023 will be held in Japan on Sunday, December 17, and Monday, December 18, 2023. With major series like Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Haikyuu!! announcing the return of anime seasons and movies, the manga and anime convention is sure to go all out this year with the events.

The lineup for Jump stage RED and BLUE has not been announced yet, but with the Super Stage and Stage EX lists finalized, official confirmations for the other stages are made public. Shueisha has been hosting the Jump Festa convention for the past 22 years, with Jump Festa 2022 being conducted in a hybrid mode to accommodate pandemic safety protocols.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, it is possible that the event will maintain the same format, live-streaming the various stages globally via the official Jump Festa website and YouTube channel. Shueisha even uploaded archived footage of the Jump Festa 2022 event stages on the official YouTube channel for two weeks since multiple events are conducted simultaneously at the convention.

