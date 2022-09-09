Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime release date, what to expect, and more

One of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year 2022 is soon arriving in the form of the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime adaptation. The long-awaited continuation of the original 2004 anime by the creator, author, and illustrator Tite Kubo will debut on TV Tokyo in Japan.

Fortunately, fans were finally told some of the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’s release information earlier in the week. While some international details are vague, fans do know when the series will premiere in Japan, which will hopefully be followed by international releases soon after.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime series, what to expect, and more.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’s October 10 release date has fans giddy with excitement for long-awaited premiere

Release date and time, where to watch

In light of recent announcements, fans are marking their calendars for the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime’s release date and time of Monday, October 10 at 12 AM JST. Apart from the TV Tokyo debut, a simulcast will allegedly take place per the New York Comic Con’s description of their North American premiere event for the series.

However, recent rumors related to Disney’s alleged decision to not simulcast the series bring this into doubt. If Disney does indeed decide to not simulcast the anime, it’s unknown when and how fans will be able to legally view the series outside of Japan. If the anime is simulcast, fans can expect it to stream on Disney+, given Disney’s all-but-announced acquisition of streaming rights.

Assuming the anime is simulcast, fans can expect the episode to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (Sunday, October 9)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (Sunday, October 9)

British Time: 4PM BST (Sunday, October 9)

European Time: 5PM CEST (Sunday, October 9)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (Sunday, October 9)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (Sunday, October 9)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (Monday, October 10)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (Monday, October 10)

What to expect (speculative)

Unsurprisingly, fans can expect the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime series to be a faithful adaptation of the manga arc of the same name. While it’s possible some filler or "anime-only" scenes will be added, the adaptation will most likely be a rigid one devoted to adapting Kubo’s manga exactly as he wrote it.

As such, fans can most likely expect to dive into the action immediately with the series’ first episode. There will likely be some recap on what Ichigo, Orihime, and friends have been up to since the end of the Fullbringer arc, which will likely parlay into the setup for the series’ eponymous story arc.

The first episode will most likely cover all the necessary recaps and catch-ups on previously introduced and established characters. It is, however, somewhat unlikely for fans to see any setup whatsoever for the eponymous arc’s story within the premiere episode. If fans do end up seeing it, then it’s certainly a great sign for the anime’s adaptation pace.

Fans can also expect a more mature Ichigo compared to previous seasons of the anime, as some time has passed since the Fullbringer arc. Although still true to his previous nature and characterization, he’s no doubt grown more responsible and stoic as a result of his battles and adventures seen in the series’ prior arcs.

Once the action does get underway, fans can expect an essentially non-stop barrage of fights, abilities, powers, and other jaw-dropping sequences. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is set to adapt one of the biggest and most action-packed war arcs in all of shonen manga, leaving little to no room to catch a breath, let alone become bored.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

