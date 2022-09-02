One Piece Film: Red's latest box office numbers surpass Top Gun: Maverick's latest confirmed sales

One Piece Film: Red continues to make headlines as its box office total grows, having recently surpassed the last confirmed numbers of its biggest current competitor. While updated numbers for the film haven’t come in yet, it seems Top Gun: Maverick’s 11.81 billion yen total has been topped with Film: Red’s reaching the 12 billion yen mark.

The Top Gun: Maverick numbers are from Sunday, August 28, making them roughly 5 days old as of this article’s writing. As a result, fans will get a more accurate picture of One Piece Film: Red’s success relative to its largest competitor once fresher numbers for Tom Cruise’s smash-hit sequel come in.

One Piece Film: Red’s passing of Top Gun: Maverick certainly momentous even if only temporary due to older figures

The latest

After just 26 days in theaters, One Piece Film: Red has already surpassed 12 billion yen in box office numbers within Japan. The exact figures come out to 12,015,153,970 yen earned across 8,618,377 tickets sold over a period of 26 days since the film’s release. The film has also seen sustained success over the roughly 4-week period, with each update seeing the total increase similarly.

The 12 billion yen box office valuation comes from data collected on Wednesday, August 31 in Japan. This comes 3 days after Top Gun: Maverick’s last update, with a roughly .03 billion yen gap between the two films given each of their latest numbers.

However, Top Gun: Maverick’s next update may see the film once more take the lead, hence Film: Red’s supremacy being marked as temporary by Sportskeeda and other sources. The two films are the highest-grossing films that have opened in Japan this year, a certainly impressive accolade considering how recent the two’s release dates are.

Film: Red’s being in theaters for less than one full month as of this article’s writing makes its box office count even more impressive relative to Top Gun: Maverick’s 3-month tenure in theaters. This would also suggest that, if the former film can keep its pace, it will most likely maintain its lead over the latter as additional figures come in over the coming weeks.

Also announced are plans to distribute 2 million more copies of the One Piece "Comics -Volume 4 Billion ‘Red’-" booklet to moviegoers, beginning on Saturday, September 17 in Japan. The booklet was the original viewer present at the film’s premiere, and its second circulation will see it serve as the fourth present. This circulation will also feature a new "Battle Wear" cover featuring Luffy and Shanks by author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda himself.

