One Piece Chapter 1059: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1059 will not be released this week, causing disappointment among fans of the franchise. As the manga takes a week to rest before continuing with the Straw Hat’s latest adventure, fans are left wondering and theorizing about what will come next after the previous chapter’s intriguing cliffhanger.

Last week’s chapter focused on the new bounties the Straw Hats and the new organization Cross Guild received after the Land of Wano. It is likely that One Piece Chapter 1059 will continue with this plot line while giving some more information about Sabo’s fate. Continue reading to learn more about this long-awaited chapter’s release and what may occur during it.

Will One Piece Chapter 1059 reveal more about Sabo’s decision?

When will the chapter come out? Where can you read it?

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series, will be taking a short break this week from publishing a chapter. This means that One Piece Chapter 1059 will not be released until Monday, September 12 at around 1:00 am JST. Below is a list of the times at which the chapter will be released worldwide, according to fans’ time zones.

Pacific Daylight time – 8:00 am, September 11th

Central Daylight time – 10:00 am, September 11th

Eastern Daylight time – 11:00 am, September 11th

British Summer time – 4:00 pm, September 11th

Central European Summer time– 5:00 pm, September 11th

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, September 11th

Philippine time – 11:00 pm, September 11th

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, September 12th

As usual, One Piece Chapter 1059 will be available to read on official sites for the series, such as Manga Plus and Shonen Jump+. Fans are encouraged to use these platforms, as doing so supports the official release of One Piece’s manga. Fans will not be able to read the entire series in Manga Plus, but they can do so in Shonen Jump+’s app.

What happened last time?

One Piece Chapter 1058 finally revealed to fans the bounties put on the Straw Hats’ heads after the events of the Wano arc. It also focused on the new Marine Hunting organization, Cross Guild, as well as its leaders.

Due to a mistake, Buggy was considered the leader of the organization, which also granted him the title of Yonko. His partners, Crocodile and Mihawk, were extremely angry with him but ultimately decided to make the world think Buggy was in charge, making him take the blame for their actions. The chapter ended after Sabo called the Revolutionary Army’s headquarters.

What can fans expect from One Piece Chapter 1059?

Spoilers and raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1059 will not be released for a while. Nonetheless, from the cliffhanger that ended the last chapter, this upcoming entry will most likely focus on Sabo’s side of the story. Ever since it was revealed that he was the one to murder King Cobra, fans have been speculating that he was simply blamed by the World Government for it.

In the unlikely event that Sabo was the one who killed Cobra, he will have major problems with Dragon. Luffy’s father has already stated that he will not forgive Sabo for the death of Cobra if he was involved in any way. Kuma may also play a major role in One Piece Chapter 1059, as he was talking with Dragon moments before Sabo’s call.

We may also see more from Cross Guild and its members. Now that the Marines are aware of this new organization, the war between the World Government and the pirates may escalate quicker than fans anticipated.

Fans are also wondering where the Straw Hat crew will end up next, something that might be revealed in this upcoming chapter. As more information about One Piece Chapter 1059 comes out, fans will have a better idea of what the chapter’s story will be and how it will affect the series moving forward.

