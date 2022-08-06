One Piece: 8 times Buggy surprised everyone

Through Buggy's clever tactics and ungodly luck, he never ceases to amaze One Piece fans.

The vast majority of shonen manga often forget about the starter villains. Of course, that's never been the case with Buggy the Clown. He was the first major pirate that Luffy defeated. Nonetheless, he has managed to stay plot relevant for a very long time now.

There will be heavy manga spoilers in this article, so keep that in mind before proceeding any further. Buggy has always been a wild card, but that's what makes him such a fun character.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Buggy the Clown always finds creative ways to surprise One Piece readers

8) He nearly kills Luffy

Back in Loguetown, Buggy was very close to killing Luffy on the execution platform. However, a miracle occurred when lightning struck him down.

What makes this moment surprising is looking back at it in hindsight. It's genuinely hard to believe that Luffy almost met his end here. His search for the One Piece Treasure would've been over. The Straw Hat even smiled before the botched execution.

Keep in mind that he carries the initial "D." Luffy outright accepted his fate at this very moment. The only reason that he is still alive is through mysterious circumstances that weren't in his control.

7) Buggy teams up with Luffy in Impel Down

For many One Piece fans, Impel Down was a goldmine for character interactions. Luffy was forced to work alongside Buggy as he wanted to escape the prison and save his brother.

It's not very often that heroes must team up with villains to get what they want. By this point in the One Piece series, nobody could've expected Buggy to become such a major ally. Then again, without the Straw Hats by his side, Luffy needed all the help that he could get.

Either way, Buggy proved himself to be a critical asset. With their combined teamwork, Luffy and Buggy did the unthinkable. They escaped Impel Down, a feat that very few characters could ever pull off.

6) He survives Mihawk's attacks

The best swordsmen in the world should be able to cut down anything. Dracule Mihawk developed a legendary reputation for dueling Shanks back in the day. This puts him in a very elite tier of powerful One Piece fighters.

However, not even Mihawk's sword can get past Buggy the Clown since the Bara Bara no Mi makes him immune to cutting attacks. He demonstrated this ability during the Marineford arc. Had it been anybody else, they would've been cut in half like a piece of Swiss cheese.

Luck or no luck, Buggy walked away without a scratch. Even the weakest characters can have favorable matchups in One Piece.

5) Buggy is elevated to Warlord status

After barely escaping Marineford with his life, Buggy developed a fearsome reputation.

Through a series of misunderstandings, Impel Down escapees mistakenly believed that he was on par with Shanks himself. As a result, Buggy gained several followers who obeyed his commands.

His sudden rise in power didn't go unnoticed by the World Government. Right before the One Piece timeskip, they offered him the position of a Warlord. Thus, Buggy became a pirate who had the protection from the World Government.

4) He was a member of the Roger Pirates

Gol D. Roger is the former Pirate King and the man who found the One Piece Treasure. He was a physical beast in his prime. For that reason, it's hard to believe that he would accept weaklings into his crew. Of course, there are some exceptions, such as lowly apprentices.

During the Impel Down arc, it was revealed that Buggy was a member of the Roger Pirates. He was also childhood friends with Shanks, the man who inspired Luffy to become the Pirate King.

This sudden revelation also brings more significance to earlier scenes. Back in Loguetown, Buggy tried decapitating Luffy on the same execution platform that Roger died on. He knew what he was doing the entire time.

3) Buggy ascends to Yonko status

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks #ONEPIECE1056

Buggy after he becomes a Yonko by having Mihawk and Crocodile under him Buggy after he becomes a Yonko by having Mihawk and Crocodile under him #ONEPIECE1056Buggy after he becomes a Yonko by having Mihawk and Crocodile under him https://t.co/PoyF0zXD4U

The Wano Country arc is a pivotal moment in the One Piece series. For several years, Kaido and Big Mom have ruled the seas with their powerful crews. However, after suffering devastating losses in the Onigashima Raid, that is no longer the case. Kaido and Big Mom have finally been defeated.

The World Government stripped them of their prestigious titles, which meant that there were a few vacancies left open. It was a obvious that Luffy would become a Yonko, but there was still another spot. Many fans joked that Buggy could be a potential candidate.

Somehow, that is exactly what happened in the recent One Piece chapters. Buggy might seem like a joke villain, but everybody is taking him seriously now. He certainly isn't fooling around in the New World. His special ability lies in failing upwards.

2) The Cross Guild is completely legitimate

Pranish_W @Coder_k24

Nobody doing it like the #ONEPIECE By putting bounties on marine heads , Buggy is def the most influential yonko nglNobody doing it like the By putting bounties on marine heads , Buggy is def the most influential yonko ngl 😂Nobody doing it like the 🐐 #ONEPIECE https://t.co/xBJffzBq7B

Before the events of Wano Country, it wasn't looking good for Buggy's Delivery service. He lost Hajrudin and other S-class mercenaries to Luffy back in Dressrosa. The World Government also dissolved the Warlord system in the Levely arc.

Keep in mind that his crew is pathetically weak by New World standards. Alvida and Galdino are basically One Piece starter villains with physically low stats. However, not only did Buggy manage to escape the Marines but also made even more powerful allies.

Buggy now runs the Cross Guild, a strong organization that consists of Sir Crocodile and Dracule Mihawk. How the clown managed to pull that off remains a mystery. What is known is that the Cross Guild is a serious threat and the World Government is incredibly wary of their actions.

1) The Marines now have bounties placed on them

. @lastyonko #ONEPIECE1056

Buggy created an organization where he puts bounties on marines heads. Crocodile and Mihawk have joined him in this operation.



No wonder he was able to gain the status of yonko… he’s directly targeting marines.🤯 Buggy created an organization where he puts bounties on marines heads. Crocodile and Mihawk have joined him in this operation.No wonder he was able to gain the status of yonko… he’s directly targeting marines.🤯 #ONEPIECE1056 ---Buggy created an organization where he puts bounties on marines heads. Crocodile and Mihawk have joined him in this operation.No wonder he was able to gain the status of yonko… he’s directly targeting marines.🤯 https://t.co/YUQL0nKD26

One Piece has always been a cat-and-mouse game between Marines and pirates. The bounty system ensured that pirates would always be looking over their shoulders. Anybody can try claiming the rewards for themselves.

Very few characters would dare challenge the World Government directly. Surprisingly, this very short list now includes Buggy. He turned the tables on the Marines by issuing bounties on them. Now they have to be careful not to get attacked in the middle of the open.

Nobody is safe in the final saga of the One Piece series. Buggy has lit up a powder keg that's waiting to go off. Everybody is going to get caught in this huge explosion, and he's going to be watching it from afar.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

