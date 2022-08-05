One Piece: 4 characters that Crocodile can beat (and 4 he never will)

It's been a long time since Crocodile was relevant in the One Piece story, but he still has legions of fans.

To stay up to date, there will be manga spoilers in the article. Crocodile has always been a popular villain in the One Piece series and now that he's making his return in the upcoming Chapter 1056, fans cannot wait to see if he's gotten any stronger over the years.

Crocodile has the ability to create and control sand via the Suna Suna no Mi. This powerful Logia fruit also gives him intangible properties, but that doesn't make him invincible by any means. It ultimately depends on whether or not One Piece characters know how to use Haki.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Crocodile can definitely take on these One Piece fighters

4) Hyouzou

A swordsman who can fight with multiple arms will always have a combat advantage. In his drunken state, Hyouzou can swing his swords in very unpredictable patterns.

This powerful Fish-man can also use several different abilities related to the octopus. For example, he can secrete deadly toxins from his tentacles and coat his swords with the poison.

With that said, Crocodile is a very evasive fighter that rarely gets hit. Remember, he could reflexively dodge someone like Doflamingo back in Marineford. Most One Piece characters would never catch him off guard. Crocodile can simply avoid Hyouzou's attacks and dehydrate him with his Devil Fruit powers.

3) Nico Robin

Nico Robin knows her former Baroque Works boss all too well. This stealth master is very good at sneaking up behind opponents. With the power of the Hana Hana no Mi, she can sprout body parts from anywhere.

Unfortunately, no matter what clutch technique she uses, Robin is never going to grab hold of him. Crocodile can shift into sand without even thinking. Robin seemingly doesn't use Haki, so that's another major problem.

She is also too slow to realistically catch up with Crocodile. Unless Robin can master Busoshoku Haki, she doesn't stand a chance here. There's nothing she can do against Crocodile and his Logia abilities.

2) Gecko Moria

Moria is yet another former Warlord who suffered a devastating loss to Luffy. He can manifest shadows with his powerful Devil Fruit. Moria can even steal them from other people and reduce them into a coma. He doesn't need to make physical contact with Crocodile if he wants to kill him.

With that said, Moria lacks motivation and can be a very lazy fighter. Crocodile is physically gifted and can avoid Moria's attacks on pure reflex alone. He also has access to poison abilities via his left hook. Ultimately, Moria wouldn't have the antidote to survive this deadly technique.

Portrayal also goes a long way in determining power levels. Back in the Marineford arc, Doflamingo wanted Crocodile to work alongside him. By comparison, he believed Moria was too weak to be a Warlord and even laughed in his face. One Piece makes it clear who the bigger threat really is.

1) Rob Lucci

Haki is a critical fighting skill in the One Piece series. By manifesting spiritual energy, users can bypass Logia intangibility. Rob Lucci is a martial arts master who can also turn into a bloodthirsty leopard and with the power of a Zoan fruit by his side, his physical stats are simply monstrous.

Crocodile would have to avoid close range combat and maintain his distance. He can also use quick sand attacks from a faraway position. Even a powerful Admiral like Akainu couldn't dodge the Desert Grande Espada. Lucci could get cut in half with this sand blade technique.

It should be noted that Crocodile did survive a direct hit from Jozu of the Whitebeard Pirates, so he does have the durability to withstand Lucci's attacks. Crocodile simply has far better feats in the One Piece series and he can dish out damage while receiving it in return.

Crocodile doesn't stand a chance against these One Piece fighters

4) Jinbe

This is not a good matchup for Crocodile. Water is a natural weakness to his Devbil Fruit, so any type of liquid would turn his sand into a solid material.

Jinbe is among the strongest Fish-men in the entire One Piece series. With the power of Fish-Man Jujutsu, he can manipulate water inside a person's body. Jinbe doesn't need to be near the ocean. Since he will always have a fresh supply of water, dehydration isn't going to work against him.

Crocodile also lacks Jinbe's powerful Haki feats. The Fish-man is among the very few characters who can harden their entire body. Crocodile is a crafty fighter, but he isn't going to hurt Jinbe all that much.

3) Magellan

Magellan is the former chief warden of Impel Down. It's very telling when Crocodile wanted to avoid him during the infamous breakout. This is the same person who confidently took on Dracule Mihawk in Marineford.

With the ability to create and control poison, Magellan is an extremely dangerous threat to anybody. It doesn't matter if they are Luffy or Blackbeard, his liquid poison can be potentially lethal in the right circumstances.

Magellan's most powerful technique is known as Jigoku no Shinpan. He can form a monstrous venom demon to unleash his Kinjite poison everywhere. Even if Crocodile turned himself into sand, the deadly toxins would spread into him by the time he reformed.

2) Edward Newgate

Crocodile always held a grudge against Whitebeard. In his early days, he suffered a devastating loss and gave up his dreams to become the Pirate King.

Simply put, Whitebeard is categorically stronger in every way. He used to regularly spar with Gol D. Roger himself. There's a reason why he was considered the world's strongest man in the One Piece series. Furthermore, Whitebeard's destructive power was simply unmatched with the Gura Gura no Mi.

Crocodile's main issue is that he never uses Haki. For the sake of comparison, Whitebeard could look into the future in his sleep. He was able to survive Ace's frequent attempts on his life via Kenbunshoku Haki. Furthermore, it gets worse for Crocodile since Whitebeard mastered all three classes, not just one.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Back in the Alabasta saga, Crocodile didn't just give Luffy his first ever loss, he left him on the floor twice. Very few One Piece villains can say they beat the Straw Hat multiple times.

At this point in the story, unless Crocodile gets access to a powerful Ancient Weapon, he's no longer a direct challenge. Luffy's exponential growth rate is simply absurd. Since defeating Crocodile, he mastered every type of Haki, awakened his Devil Fruit, and gained a few Gear techniques.

Not that Crocodile is too weak, but Luffy is too strong. The main protagonist of the One Piece series no longer has time for starter villains. Now he's going up against the likes of Blackbeard and Shanks.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far