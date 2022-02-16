Does Nico Robin use Haki in One Piece?

Nico Robin already has a powerful Devil Fruit in One Piece, yet Haki would make her even more dangerous.

The Hana Hana no Mi allows users to replicate their body parts over any surface, and Robin mainly relies on creating multiple arms to grab her opponents. However, she has yet to use Haki, a spiritual power that can be used in a variety of ways. One Piece fans believe it would be a major power up for her.

For instance, Armament Haki allows users to harden their bodies with invisible armor. Robin is already a devastating fighter without Haki, so one can only imagine what she would do with it. The question remains if she learned how to use it after the One Piece timeskip.

Note: This article contains a few manga spoilers.

Does Nico Robin from One Piece use Haki? Here is what fans need to know

During the One Piece timeskip, Robin honed her fighting skills with the Revolutionary Army. She even has some knowledge about its abilities. With that in mind, this article will take a look at whether or not she can use Haki.

She hasn't shown any usage of Haki (yet)

Robin doesn't get into too many fights after the timeskip. Regardless, she has yet to use Haki since her training with the Revolutionary Army.

Ever since the timeskip, Haki often uses visual cues to indicate its use. For instance, Armament Haki will coat weapons and body parts with a dark shade of red or purple. It also gives them a very shiny appearance.

None of Robin's attacks have been seen using Haki. Anytime she replicates limbs with her Hana Hana no Mi, she never applies the coating. Considering the dangerous situations that the Straw Hats get into, one would believe that Robin would use Hakii, and it's very likely that she hasn't learned it yet.

However, Nico is very knowledgeable

During the Fishman Island arc, Luffy used his Conqueror's Haki to knock out 50,000 pirates. Robin then made a comment about the incident, revealing that she is aware of how it works. She is a rather knowledgable character with an interest in history, so it does make sense.

Did she use Haki during the Onigashima Raid?

One Piece Chapter 1021 left readers with more questions than answers. During her fight against Black Maria, Robin had to resort to a very powerful technique, Demonio Fleur. After turning into a demonic creature, she finished off her foe with Grand Jacuzzi Clutch.

Notably, Eiichiro Oda uses a very dark shading for this particular form, which is very similar to Haki. Some readers believe Robin finally unlocked this power, while others believe it had nothing to do with Haki. They argue that Oda used a different shading technique to make Demonio Fleur stand out.

Fans will just have to wait for the anime episode. By then, it will be made very clear what it's supposed to be. Either way, One Piece fans would definitely love to see Robin use Haki by the end of the series.

