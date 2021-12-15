One Piece: Advanced Conqueror's Haki broke the system? Is Awakening just as strong?

Recent One Piece chapters have lit the community ablaze, with everyone talking about the new power ups and developments fans have been seeing. Many fans are discussing whether Advanced Conqueror’s Haki has broken the power system or not.

Another topic which relates to this discussion is whether an Awakening makes one just as strong as Advanced Conqueror’s Haki does. While they are two separate power ups within One Piece, both are still ferocious in their own right.

This article will aim to explore and discuss both these topics and assess their claim's validity.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Recent One Piece chapters and power ups have the community questioning the state of the power system, as well as the relevance of Awakening

One Piece: Did Advanced Conqueror’s Haki break the power system?

With the somewhat wide-scale introduction of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki in recent One Piece chapters, fans are questioning the impact it’ll have on the series’ power system.

Luffy debuting his Advanced Conqueror's Haki vs. Kaido. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump+ app)

Some fans seem to be under the impression that, since Advanced Conqueror’s Haki is only for the strongest of the strong, having it means you can easily beat nearly anyone. While one can understand the logic behind this claim, it simply isn’t true.

To say this would mean that everyone who has Advanced Conqueror’s Haki would be on the same, insurmountable level. Undoubtedly, there are varying levels of potency and strength when it comes to Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Therefore, there are different levels of strength one can attain with Advanced Conqueror’s, meaning just having the skill doesn’t make you unbeatable.

There’s also the need to address Awakenings and how they measure up to Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Since fans haven’t seen Advanced Conqueror’s and an Awakening clash yet in One Piece, it’s impossible to say for certain what’s stronger one way or the other. As a result, it’s truly unclear if Advanced Conqueror’s Haki has broken One Piece’s power system; if anything, it seems that isn’t the case as of right now.

One Piece: Is an Awakening just as strong as Advanced Conqueror’s Haki?

Doflamingo's Paramecia type Awakening allows him to affect surroundings. (Image via Toei Animation)

This question is one that has also been popping up in the community recently. Wano is approaching its climax, and fans are incredibly curious to see if Luffy will display an Awakening of his Devil Fruit. While it seems very likely it will happen, nothing is certain yet. The more intriguing consequence of Luffy displaying his Awakening is a battle of Awakening versus Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

While Kaido undoubtedly has Awakened his Devil Fruit, Zoan Awakenings are different from Paramecia and presumably Logia type Awakenings. As a Zoan user, Kaido essentially gets a massive point boost to all stats, whereas the Paramecia Awakening can change one’s surroundings. As a result, it’s fair to assume Luffy has been fighting Kaido’s Awakening during their various fights as seen in the One Piece Wano arc thus far.

Given that Luffy has likely been fighting an Awakened, Advanced Conqueror’s Haki Kaido, it’s safe to assume that Awakenings can stand up to Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Had Advanced Conqueror’s Haki truly been the end all be all of One Piece’s power system, Luffy wouldn’t have gotten this far against Kaido. Similarly, why wasn’t Luffy able to instantly knock out Kaido if Advanced Conqueror’s Haki is truly that much stronger than an Awakening?

The answer is clear; neither Advanced Conqueror’s Haki nor an Awakening are inherently stronger or weaker than the other. One Piece’s combat system, especially as it relates to Devil Fruits, is all about creativity. If Luffy didn’t have the creativity to develop techniques like the Gears, the Gum-Gum Fruit would be nearly useless in the grand scheme. As a result, it’s fair to say an Awakening is just as strong as Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, no stronger and no weaker.

In summation

Recent One Piece chapters have been some of the most memorable and exciting in recent history. For a series that seems to always be improving upon itself, One Piece has gone above and beyond that goal, as of late.

With such crazy developments happening, fans may have gotten a little swept up in the hype questioning if One Piece’s power system is broken. Relating to that point, the community has also been curious as to where Awakenings fit into the big picture now.

One Piece’s power system is still very much alive, as there’s no evidence yet that Advanced Conqueror’s is the ultimate, insurmountable power of One Piece and it seems Awakenings can be placed on a similar level to Advanced Conqueror’s. Be sure to keep up with this argument, as more One Piece chapters officially release every Sunday, at 11AM EST through various Shonen Jump platforms.

