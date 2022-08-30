One Piece Film: Red knocks Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 out of Japan's top 10 all-time anime films list

The good news for One Piece Film: Red continues to pour in as the smash-hit movie begins its fourth week in theaters. Latest reports indicate that the highly-celebrated project has eclipsed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 in terms of overall gross.

This also places One Piece Film: Red among the top 10 highest-grossing anime films in Japan of all time. The series' creator, author, and illustrator now finds himself in the company of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, as well as other contemporary Shueisha colleagues whose series have been adapted into hugely successful films.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest news on One Piece Film: Red.

One Piece Film: Red continues to set impressive records after less than one month at Japanese box offices

The latest

Since its release in Japanese theaters on August 6, One Piece Film: Red has been a runaway success. From the film’s opening, two-day weekend to its contemporary entrance into its fourth week in theaters, the film has seemingly broken every record it could along the way.

Now, it has yet another accomplishment under its belt with the latest box office reports from Japanese theaters. Per these reports, the film has topped Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 to become the 10th highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 now occupies the 11th slot, having grossed 10.28 billion yen during its time at the box office.

Film: Red has reportedly grossed 11.454 billion yen over 8.2 million ticket sales as of Sunday, August 28. This puts it above Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 by a wide margin, with a significant portion of its time in box-offices still remaining for the initial release.

This valuation has also earned Film: Red the title of Japan’s 29th highest-grossing film of all time, period. This is incredibly impressive considering the short time the movie has been in theaters, emphasizing how excited fans are to see the film.

The nine highest-grossing anime films currently above One Piece Film: Red, as well as their positions on the general highest-grossing all-time list in Japan, are as follows:

1) Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, #1

2) Spirited Away, #2

3) your name., #5

4) Princess Mononoke, #7

5) Howl’s Moving Castle, #8

6) Ponyo, #12

7) Weathering With You, #13

8) Jujutsu Kaisen 0, #14

9) The Wind Rises, #25

As of August 25, the movie’s 20th day in theaters, Film: Red had grossed over 10 billion yen, earning an average of 2 billion per day released at the time. This figure has likely fallen somewhat in the days since, but by a minimal margin, still averaging closer to that figure than the 1.5 billion yen.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

