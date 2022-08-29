Oda’s dad praises One Piece Film: Red as movie enters 4th week in cinemas with impressive track record

In the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda used his comment section to discuss some recent praise that was doled out on One Piece Film: Red. Oda shares that the praise comes from his very own father, who was able to catch the smash-hit movie in theaters recently.

Alongside Oda’s father, One Piece Film: Red seems to have impressed a large number of both Japanese citizens and international moviegoers since the film’s overseas release. Box office numbers continue to climb in Japan, with the film’s time in theaters seemingly becoming more impressive with every passing week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the praise Oda received from his father, as well as some of the box office numbers and records for One Piece Film: Red as of late.

One Piece Film: Red’s meteoric rise to success buoyed even further by tears of Oda’s own father

Oda's comment this week:

"My 77-year-old father texted me to say he cried watching Red. I underestimated you! You understand! Thank you!"

While not everyone is able to share their feelings on One Piece Film: Red with Eiichiro Oda himself, there is one lucky fan who was able to do so. The 77-year old father of the internationally celebrated mangaka texted him to let him know he cried while watching One Piece Film: Red, probably out of pride for his son's achievements.

Oda expresses disbelief alongside the news, saying he "underestimated" his father's understanding of the film and thanks him. Even with how popular manga is in Japan, it’s surely a tough life to dedicate oneself to becoming a mangaka. Oda is likely referencing some disagreements he and his father had on the topic in their younger years with these comments.

Although Oda’s father is the only one who gets to directly express to his son how great the film was, Japanese citizens are sharing their feelings in their own way as well, via the box office. As previously reported, the film retained the #1 spot at the end of its second weekend in theaters, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing film of all time.

With the film’s fourth week in theaters having just begun over the weekend, it shows no signs of stopping or even slowing down its remarkable success thus far. As of August 25, the film had become 2022’s quickest film to earn 10 billion Yen, hitting the incredible mark after just 20 days in theaters. Oda drew a celebratory illustration of Shanks to commemorate the achievement.

Sitting in the 41st slot in Japan’s all-time box office list, the film is second only to Top Gun: Maverick in Japanese theaters this year. It was roughly 1.5 billion yen behind Tom Cruise's smash-hit sequel film as of August 25. However, considering its pace thus far, it’s very likely that One Piece Film: Red will pass Top Gun: Maverick in this category as well.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

