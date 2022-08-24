What is Top Gun: Maverick streaming on and how to rent it?

After scorching the box office with its heated debut, Top Gun: Maverick is ready to appear on home television (and computer) screens from today onwards. The blockbuster is a direct sequel to the 1986 cult classic Top Gun, also starring the Hollywood phenomenon Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other video-on-demand platforms.

The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide, making it evident how intriguing the movie was. However, a solution is now handy for those who missed out on the theatre release.

The film is available for $20 on sites like Amazon Prime Video from August 23, 2022. The film is also slated to be released on Paramount+, but no release date has been confirmed. It will likely be some time before the film is available on subscription-based streaming sites.

Read on for more details about Top Gun: Maverick.

What is Top Gun: Maverick about?

Top Gun @TopGunMovie



paramnt.us/TopGunMaverick Prepare to take flight in #TopGun : Maverick, available on Digital TOMORROW with over 110 minutes of bonus features. Prepare to take flight in #TopGun: Maverick, available on Digital TOMORROW with over 110 minutes of bonus features. paramnt.us/TopGunMaverick https://t.co/mcnOYZ5GiW

Before purchasing any film, viewers would be interested in learning more about the film.

Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick is a remarkable upgrade over its 1986 prequel, which received mixed critical reception at best. The new Tom Cruise action drama is far more than that. It has successfully combined good storytelling with brilliantly shot and directed action sequences, making it a gem of an action thriller.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

The film is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Apart from Tom Cruise, the film stars Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick?

Starting August 23, 2022, the film will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Movies & Shows, among other local movie rental sites. All of the sites also offer the original Top Gun for purchase for the fans who want to catch up with the whole story of Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The first Top Gun film is currently available for streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, according to sources, this will only be available until August 31, 2022. Of course, it will still be available for rent or purchase after that.

Top Gun: Maverick will also premiere on subscription-based streaming services in the near future, though no approximate or accurate date has been released yet. It is slated to debut on Paramount+ at some point in the future. Paramount+ will also require a subscription of $5 per month to access premium ad-supported content. For ad-free content, the service will cost approximately $10 a month.

The film will also be available on DVD and Blu-ray shortly. It is currently up for pre-orders. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht