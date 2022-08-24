Top 5 highest-grossing Tom Cruise films

Tom Cruise is one of the highest-paid and most famous actors in the world. He has gained immense popularity over the years through comedy and action films such as Risky Business and Top Gun. He has also starred in some of the most critically acclaimed cinema to come out of the industry, including Rain Man and The Color of Money.

A star in every sense, Cruise made himself and the kind of performances he offers irreplaceable, making him a true asset for any film he's part of.

A worthy sequel to the 1986 classic, Top Gun: Maverick has been on top of the game when it comes to box office collections. Ever since its release on May 27, 2022, the film has been consistent in pulling crowds into the theaters, which proved to be quite a task post-pandemic.

The film is still enjoying a run in some theaters across the world, owing to the thrilling action it features.

In this article, we look at 5 Tom Cruise films that made the most money at the box office.

5) War of The Worlds ($603.9 million)

War of The Worlds (Image via IMDB)

When an action star who hardly finds anything impossible to do on-screen pairs up with one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of cinema, we get a masterpiece like War of The Worlds.

What makes this film stand out in the list is the incredible writing that complements the action and graphics in the film like in any other Spielberg film. Furthermore, War of The Worlds deals with supernatural occurrences too.

Tom Cruise plays a father who does all he can to protect his children from an alien invasion and get them to a safe place. The emotional quotient is as high as the fantasy quotient in the film.

Cruise is still a striking hero in this one as he fights the most bizarre attacks and also runs for his life when he has to. This one's a film for which Tom Cruise will be remembered as an actor as much as he is as an action star.

4) Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation ($682.7 million)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (Image via IMDB)

Although this one came right after Ghost Protocol as the fifth film in the Mission: Impossible series, Rogue Nation failed to beat its predecessor's record. However, it fell short only by a bit and remains one of the finest action films in the history of the genre.

The film follows Ethan Hunt, who tries to expose the syndicate and makes its existence apparent. Like any other Tom Cruise film, the stunts are worthy of appreciation and complement the thrilling plot with all the aesthetic it requires. Some technical brilliance also brings out the performances and pacing in this one.

3) Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol ($694.7 million)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (Image via IMDB)

Climbing the Burj Khalifa as time is ticking and Cruise tries to fight all odds and keep climbing, it is one of the most cinematic experiences that the Mission: Impossible franchise has created.

The scene manages to keep you at the edge of your seat with its pace, and the same can be said for the entire film. It also covers a lot of different locations across the globe, making the mission feel more important than ever.

This was the highest grossing film for Tom Cruise at the time. The fact that the film was the fourth in the franchise and marked the continuation of the widely loved film series, added to the excitement around the film during its theatrical run.

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol also made Tom Cruise highly popular in places outside the United States.

2) Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($791.1 million)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Image via IMDB)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the most critically acclaimed film from the Mission: Impossible franchise. The stunts and action sequences in the film are some of the finest in modern cinema, with Tom Cruise's free-fall stunt being a much-loved one.

Ethan Hunt, in this film, does all sorts of impossible things to find the Apostles' leader. Being the latest film from the film series, Fallout beat the box office records of Ghost Protocol, which was Cruise's best until then.

The film pushes the boundaries of the franchise and indeed of Hollywood itself. In that sense, the franchise is unique as the quality of films improves rather than deteriorates.

1) Top Gun: Maverick ($1.403 billion)

A still from Top Gun: Maverick (Image via IMDB)

Top Gun: Maverick didn't just grow to be the highest grossing film of Tom Cruise's career, but in the filmography of Paramount itself. The film surpassed Avengers: Infinity War and has been continuously breaking its own box office records ever since. The fact that the film managed to recreate the experience of the original film while employing the latest technology available is commendable.

Aviation and action came together to make Top Gun: Maverick one of the best theatrical experiences of the year. Yet again, Tom Cruise plays Maverick, the stubborn pilot, while many other characters in the film are new.

The film brought back everything fans loved about Top Gun: the cool characters, some wonderful action sequences, and more than anything else, the vintage Tom Cruise.

In terms of attracting audiences into the theater and making a promise of an experience that is cinematic in every way possible, Tom Cruise has always been at the top of the game and continues to be so with Top Gun: Maverick.

