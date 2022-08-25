One Piece Episode 1031: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shanks’ fans are counting down the hours until the release of One Piece Episode 1031. Now that Uta’s backstory has already been revealed to fans, the show will shift its focus towards her father, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates.

Last week’s episode focused on the moments in Shanks and Luffy’s life after Uta was abandoned by the latter as a child. Shanks will now be the star of the show, as the series will dive deeper into his past and motivations.

Continue reading to learn more about One Piece Episode 1031’s release, as well as what could possibly happen in the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Episode 1030

What secrets about Shanks will be revealed in One Piece Episode 1031?

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

One Piece Episode 1031 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Japan at around 11.00 am JST. After a quick wait, the episode will be available for streaming internationally. Below, you can find a time table that will show you the time the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 7.00 pm, August 28

Central Daylight time – 9.00 pm, August 28

Eastern Daylight time – 10.00 pm, August 28

British Summer time – 3.00 am, August 29

Central European Summer time– 4.00 am, August 29

Indian Standard time – 7.30 am, August 29

Philippine time – 10.00 am, August 29

Australian Central Daylight time – 11.30 am, August 29

Spain – 10.00 am CEST, August 29

Latin America – 3.00 am PDT, August 29

As always, One Piece Episode 1031 will be released on Crunchyroll, the official streaming service for the show. Fans of the franchise are encouraged to use this platform to support the official release of the series.

What happened last time?

ManWild @ManWild27 Safe to say that these film red episodes for 1029 and 1030 is already my favorite filler from all of one piece Safe to say that these film red episodes for 1029 and 1030 is already my favorite filler from all of one piece https://t.co/uZvn8naLCG

One Piece Episode 1030 gave fans more memories of Uta and Luffy’s friendship as children. Both kids talked about their dreams to change the world for the better in the future, promising each other to achieve said dreams one day.

Unfortunately, the episode also focused on Luffy’s heartbreak after Shanks decided to abandon Uta. The future Straw Hat captain was devastated by the loss of his first friend, to the point where he started to hate Shanks.

In the end, Luffy understood Shanks had his motives for acting that way, forgiving him and becoming stronger from the experience.

What can you expect from One Piece Episode 1031?

Shanks as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

After years of clamoring to learn more about the enigmatic Shanks, fans will finally have the chance to learn more about the red-haired Emperor in One Piece Episode 1031. Although the episode will center around Shanks’ relationship with Uta after abandoning her, it will also reveal many details about the way in which Shanks sees the world.

In the last episode, it was revealed that Shanks’ involvement in the destruction of Elegia was tied in some way to Uta’s abilities. It is likely that this week’s adventures will focus on these events and their repercussions inside One Piece’s story.

Coby as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The episode will seemingly also focus on Coby’s actions during the events of One Piece Film: Red, as he is the person narrating the preview of One Piece Episode 1031. We still do not know how Kobby will contribute to the story, but it may have something to do with Shanks himself.

Fans are hoping that One Piece Episode 1031 will develop Shanks' character further, giving us information that has not yet been revealed in the manga. Either way, the hype of finally getting an episode focused entirely on one of the most intriguing and beloved characters in the franchise has fans of the series wishing that Sunday could come sooner.

