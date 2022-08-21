One Piece Episode 1030: Uta’s goodbye and Luffy’s promise for the future

One Piece Episode 1030, which was released just a few hours ago, was the latest tie-in episode to commemorate the release of One Piece Film: Red. Continuing Uta's story, this week's episode focused on Shanks' decisions about Uta's safety and chronicled how Luffy became the strong person that he is today.

Last time, fans saw how Uta and Luffy became friends, as well as how Luffy’s dream to become a pirate came into being. The latest episode, titled A Pledge for the New Genesis! Luffy and Uta!, saw the two friends escaping the clutches of a Sea Monster and promising to create a New Genesis together.

Read on to find out about the most important moments from One Piece Episode 1030.

Shanks took a heartbreaking decision in One Piece Episode 1030

What happened last time?

One Piece Episode 1029 focused on the Red Hair Pirates' arrival at Foosha Village, where Uta and Shanks met a young Luffy, who quickly became attached to Shanks and the pirate way of living. The episode also showed how Luffy and Uta became friends, pushing each other to achieve their dreams someday.

This week on One Piece: A competition between Uta and Luffy

One Piece Episode 1030 started with Uta and Shanks talking about Luffy’s reckless behavior. Makino thanked the little girl for playing with Luffy, although Uta replied that she was just trying to keep Shanks safe from Luffy’s insistence on becoming a Red Hair Pirate. A moment later, Luffy arrived to do just that, begging Shanks to let him join them.

Uta immediately convinced Luffy to let go of her dad and go play with her near the ocean. After the two kids left, Makino asked Shanks when his crew would be leaving Foosha Village. Shanks replied that they would leave soon but would return so that Luffy and Uta could keep playing together.

While the adults talked, Luffy and Uta had a rowing competition. Sadly, the island they were rowing towards turned out to be a massive sea monster, forcing both kids to turn around before being devoured.

Uta’s dream

Once the children were safe from the sea monster, Uta started to mock Luffy for being scared, prompting the young boy to claim that once he became a pirate he would never be beaten again.

Uta questioned Luffy about why he wanted to be a pirate, before revealing to him her dream of travelling with Shanks and making songs that would change the world one day. She spoke about wanting to create a New Genesis that would make people happy.

Luffy claimed that he would also help create a New Genesis, even though he did not know how to do it.

Farewell for now

One Piece Episode 1030 then went on to show the day of the Red Hair Pirates' departure from Foosha Village. Luffy tried to sneak on board but was ultimately found out by Uta, who then told Luffy that she would help him convince Shanks if he became stronger the next time they saw each other.

Before saying goodbye to his friends, Luffy promised that he would someday become a strong pirate. After the Red Hair Pirates left the Village, Luffy waited for them to return every day, scanning the horizon for any sign of their ship.

Many days passed before Luffy finally spotted the ship heading once again to Foosha Village.

The little boy excitedly approached the ship to ask Uta about her new adventures, only to be disappointed when Shanks told him that Uta was left behind. At this, Luffy became sad and ran away, leaving a heartbroken Shanks alone on the dock of Foosha Village.

Shanks' motivation

One Piece Episode 1030 also featured many beloved characters like Sanji, Usopp, Nami, Garp and Sengoku, from 12 years ago. They were all reading about how Shanks destroyed Elegia Island, motivated by something called Tot Music. Sengoku was disappointed in Shanks' behavior, and claimed that Roger must have been crying because of his actions.

All the way back in Foosha Village, Luffy was approached by Beckman, who asked him to forgive Shanks. However, Luffy became further enraged when Beckman also refused to tell him what happened to Uta. The boy went to visit the places where he and Uta used to play every day but was unfortunately attacked by two bandits.

Luffy tried to prove his strength by not running away from the bandits, no matter how much they hurt him. He was ultimately saved by Beckman, who made the two bandits run away with his Conqueror Haki. Beckman carried Luffy all the way back to Foosha Village, while the boy claimed he wanted to become strong.

Luffy’s fire

In One Piece Episode 1030, after Luffy had healed from his injuries, he once again entered Makino’s bar to ask Shanks to let him become a member of his crew. This time, however, Luffy had a conviction in his eyes that made Shanks consider letting him aboard his ship.

The episode returned to the present, where the Straw Hat crew asked Luffy to let them see Uta’s live performance. Luffy did not recognize the name of his childhood friend but nonetheless told his friends they would go to Elegia to see her concert.

Meanwhile, on Elegia Island, Uta was preparing for her upcoming concert and talking about her dream of creating a music-filled world without war or pain. She was still angry with Shanks for leaving her behind, although she decided to forget about him.

Final thoughts

Uta as seen in One Piece Episode 1030 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1030 was an emotional and wholesome adventure which not only featured both Luffy and Uta developing greatly, but also showcased the moment where Luffy’s determination was truly born.

The episode further captured how leaving Uta devastated Shanks. Luffy took a while to understand this, but eventually acknowledged the older pirate's feelings.

Next episode will be all about Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Next week’s episode will focus entirely on Shanks and his past.

After the emotional ride that was One Piece Episode 1030, fans are hoping for another exciting and insightful adventure next week, which will reveal secrets about our favorite Red Hair captain.

