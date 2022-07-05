10 minor One Piece characters who have more screen-time than Shanks

Shanks is one of the most powerful and respected members of One Piece's cast and a fan-favorite character since the beginning of the series. Unfortunately for fans of the Yonko, he is also one of the least seen individuals in the entire series.

Several other characters, with less importance to the show's plot, have appeared way more frequently than Shanks. So, in this list, we will go through 10 of the minor One Piece characters who fans have seen more than the Red Hair Pirates Captain.

Gaimon and 9 other less significant One Piece characters who appear more than Shanks

1) Curly Dadan

Since Luffy, Sabo, and Ace's parents are either dead or were never present in their lives, someone else had to take care of them. The role of the mother figure for the three little boys was passed on to Curly Dandan, one of Garp's best friends.

She may not look the part of a mother, especially since she is the leader of a bandit group, but she did an excellent job raising the young men. She has appeared only a handful of times in One Piece's history, mostly when Luffy reminisces about his past.

2) Bartolomeo

An ex-mafia boss who usually acts in a cold and uncaring manner, except when in front of one of the Strawhat Pirates, Bartolomeo has had a giant fascination with the Mugiwara crew since the day Luffy was saved from his execution as he believes it was a miracle caused by the Future Pirate King.

He can still act brash and rude towards others since he does not see them as equals to his idols, but he is a better person than he used to be before meeting the Strawhats. He became a Straw Hat Grand Fleet member, acting as the second captain of the aggrupation.

3) Zeff

Someone had to take care of Sanji after he ran away from his home as a child. That person is none other than Zeff, also known as Red Leg, the head chef of the Baratie and adoptive father of the Strawhat's cook.

He rarely expresses his emotions, constantly frowning and screaming at his employees, yet he has one of the biggest hearts in the series. He knows the pain of starvation and chooses to feed anyone feeling hungry, no matter who they are, a moral code he passed to his adoptive son.

4) Perona

Loving cute things and zombies simultaneously is a weird combination, but somehow Perona makes it work. A former Gecko Moria's army commander, Perona wanted to create a world where all the cute animals would become her loyal zombie servants.

She is used to people doing all she wants, so her attitude is bratty and rude. She became more mature after the time skip when she worked with Zoro while they were both inside Mihawk's land, but her obsession with cute things will never go away.

5) Dr. Kureha

Chopper's skills as a doctor come from two individuals: a deceased doctor called Hiriluk and a violent woman named Dr. Kureha. Kureha may be the loving mother figure of the Strawhat doctor, but she is anything but kind to her patients.

She does everything she can to save their lives, including brutal methods and unkind words. Like most parent figures on the show, she may not express her feelings for her adopted son, but she would do anything in the world to see him safe and happy.

6) Gaimon

One of the most unique characters in the series has to be the perpetually stuck-inside-a-chest pirate, Gaimon. This formerly greedy individual was trapped inside the coffer he currently resides in twenty years ago.

Since then, he has wandered the Island of Rare animals, becoming one of its most ardent defenders. He may not be searching for treasures anymore, but he fiercely protects the peace and the animals of his island.

7) Paulie

A former foreman in Water 7's Galley-La Company and the current vice president of the same corporation, Paulie is one of the individuals the Strawhat Pirates have to thank for their current ship, the Thousand Sunny.

He is a gambler who is constantly finding himself in trouble because of his debts, stealing money from Luffy to pay the people he owes. Despite this, he is kind and caring, besides being one of the most loyal individuals in the series.

8) Blueno

One of the former CP9 assassins who became a fugitive from the World Government after the events of the Enies Lobby Arc, Blueno is a stoic man who embodies everything the CP9 was about, as he is always fighting for his own justice by any means.

He is one of the show's calmest and most wise individuals, with an ability to see through many deceptions in his quest to eliminate pirates. After his disappearance, we have not seen much about him, but he will be a part of the new One Piece Film: Red.

9) Koza

Koza's only motivation is the deep love he feels for his country and his loved ones. He is one of Vivi's oldest friends, and since he was a kid, he has done a lot to protect those closest to his heart. He is always fighting for what is right, not caring if he has to break some rules in the process, which has gained him the trust and the love of his followers.

10) Makino

Ace was not always the polite and charming pirate we all grew to love, as his behavior as a child was crude and brash. Thankfully, Makino was there to help him become a true gentleman.

She has been friends with Shank and Luffy for years, so she constantly keeps an eye out for news about her old friends. We must thank Makino for being such a great help to Dadan while raising three of our favorite heroes.

