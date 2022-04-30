One Piece: 8 most unique eye designs

One Piece characters are known for their expressiveness, which is why eye design is very important.

Eye designs have always been popular in various animes. With the exception of hair, eyes are the best way to make characters visually distinct. Their intricate patterns and colors make them stand out right away.

One Piece takes advantage of these features with a few select characters. Some of their eye designs are unlike anybody else in the series. Whether it's a difference in pupils, irises, or a strange choice of color, they stick out like a sore thumb.

These are the most unique eyes in the One Piece series

8) Kikunojo

It's hard to notice from a distance, but Kiku has flower-shaped eyes. This can be seen in both the official manga and licensed anime.

Kiku likes to wear flower patterns on her gowns, so it's a deliberate choice by the artists themselves. Eiichiro Oda likes to have his character designs match a particular motif. Kiku's name can also be translated to "chrysanthemum," which is another type of flower.

7) Charlotte Pudding

At first glance, Pudding seems like a fairly normal woman. Most of her family members stand out with their colorful appearances.

However, Pudding's most distinguishable feature is her third eye, which she keeps hidden beneath her bangs. Her particular race is very rare in the One Piece series. Nonetheless, she is constantly mocked by her family for being different.

Pudding is rarely used to any compliments about her appearance. Sanji made her cry during a failed wedding, simply because he said her third eye was beautiful.

6) Perona

Most women in One Piece have almond-shaped eyes. Perona is a notable exception, since hers are completely rounded. Her eyelashes are located on the bottom eyelid.

The Ghost Princess is visually striking, even from a distance. Depending on her mood, Perona's large pupils will change in size. This is most noticeable during her battle with Usopp in Thriller Bark.

5) Cavendish

Cavendish is unlike most One Piece characters with their eye colors. He normally has blue eyes, but that changes whenever he switches into his alternate form.

For the most part, Hakuba's eyes are completely whited out. However, whenever split personalities fight to control the body, they possess different eye colors.

Cavendish's side now has yellow and orange eyes while Hakuba's side has blue. This represents their differences, since orange and blue are on complete opposites of the color wheel.

4) Dracule Mihawk

The world's finest swordsman is highly regarded for his combat skills. He earned the nickname "Hawk Eyes" for his ability to predict attacks in advance. Luffy in Gear Second couldn't even touch him in Marineford.

Mihawk's golden eyes have ringed irises, which makes him stand out right away. This eye color is a rarity in the One Piece series. Either way, they almost never change their serious expressions.

3) Zunesha

From a faraway distance, Zunesha appears to be a blind elephant. In truth, its eyes are deeply sunk into its sockets. They have a strange turquoise color, along with ringed irises. Only a few One Piece characters have this particular trait.

Zunesha's eyes have only been seen when Momonosuke commanded him to attack Jack's fleet, way back in the Zou arc. Otherwise, his eyes always look hollowed out in darkness, which makes him more intimidating.

2) Im

Im is a secret authority figure of the World Government. Luffy has never encountered them once in the One Piece story. Whoever this person may be, they have only been shown in silhouette form. Their red eyes are the only identifiable feature in their shadowy body.

Curiously, Im shares the same ringed irises as Zunesha and Dracule Mihawk. Whether or not they are connected is currently unknown. However, that hasn't stopped One Piece readers from speculating.

Both Im and Zunesha should have history with the Void Century, so perhaps there is something to be said here.

1) Carrot (Sulong form)

Whenever the full moon rises in One Piece, Minks can transform into their Sulong forms. This body transformation completely alters their appearance.

Carrot's eyes now have a dark purple sclera with a bright red iris. These vibrant colors sharply contrast her white fur. Her slit pupils also stand out more. Minks are just built differently in the One Piece series.

In most anime, a change in eye color represents a power-up. Carrot is significantly more stronger in her Sulong form. During her escape from Whole Cake Island, she can take on entire ships by herself.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

