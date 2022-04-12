10 best designs for anime eyes, ranked

Anime eyes are one of the most inventive spaces for artistic creativity. Whether for aesthetical patterns or incredible levels of detail in their designs, anime eyes tend to be some of the most attractive aspects of a character model.

Series such as Naruto helped popularize and demonstrate how unique and diverse eye patterns can be incorporated into a narrative. Newer hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen emphasize how artistic details can go a long way.

Here are the ten best designs for anime eyes, ranked.

Naruto series dominates the list of stunning anime eyes

10) Void Century Eyes (One Piece)

The Void Century Eyes as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although not yet officially named or addressed, One Piece fans often refer to this pattern as “Void Century Eyes.” While simplistic, their design is one of the most visually pleasing amongst all anime eyes.

The intrigue behind them further adds to their appeal, with such complicated and mysterious history lurking just beyond a humble, yet attractive design.

9) Geass Power eyes (Code Geass)

The Geass eye as seen in the Code Geass anime (Image via Sunrise Animation Studios)

Likewise, the Geass Power eyes from Code Geass are also fairly simplistic in design. The power manifests as a bird-like design, which seems to fly forth from the user’s eye when activated.

The animation style of the eye and its powers are incredibly pleasing to watch, and while not the most beautiful, they are certainly worthy of being in the top ten.

8) Kakugan (Tokyo Ghoul)

Tokyo Ghoul protagonist Ken Kaneki seen with his left Kakugan eye (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Kakugan is a ghoul’s eye in Tokyo Ghoul, portrayed as a red iris with a pool of black in the surrounding sclera. Red veins also pop across the sclera, presenting a design that captivates a viewer's eyes. Like other lower-ranked anime eye designs, they’re simplistic yet incredibly visually appealing and attractive.

7) Benimaru Shinmon’s eyes (Fire Force)

Benimaru Shinmon's eyes as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Productions)

One of the few entries on this list restricted to a single individual, Fire Force’s Benimaru Shinmon has eyes with two different designs on them. One appears as a white X across a red background, while the other mimics a red and white bullseye design. Both within Fire Force and in anime at large, these eyes are one of the most beautiful and unique around.

6) Sharingan (Naruto)

The first Naruto entry on this list, the Sharingan is one of the first unique eye designs that fans are introduced to in the series. The deep red contrasts with the black pattern exceptionally well, a design choice which is only accentuated when it evolves into the Mangekyo Sharingan.

Arguably the most well-known pair of anime eyes is undoubtedly one of the best mediums designed.

5) Rinne-Sharingan (Naruto)

Sasuke's Rinnegan seen in his left eye in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The second pair of Naruto eyes on this list, the Rinne-Sharingan takes the simplicity of the original Sharingan’s design and makes it even more aesthetically appealing. An extra ring with further tomoe symbols is added and the red sclera is swapped out for a light lavender color.

4) All-Seeing Eyes of God (Blood Blockade Battlefront)

The All-Seeing Eyes of God as seen in Blood Blockade Battlefront (Image via Studio Bones)

The All-Seeing Eyes of God from Blood Blockade Battlefront are one of the most complex pairs in terms of design. They quite literally have layers of moving parts to them, with no visible irises and the sclera of the eye being a bright blue. The shapes, rings, and patterns when the eyes are used make for some of the best visuals amongst all anime eyes.

3) Kurumi’s eye (Date A Live)

Kurumi's eye as seen in the Date A Live anime (Image via AIC Plus+)

Kurumi Tokisaki’s eye as seen in Date A Live, boasts one of the most unique and appealing designs in all of anime. It appears to have a deep golden hue, with patterns mimicking that of a clock seen on the perimeter. The iris serves as the joining point for two clock hands, which can be seen actively spinning when their powers are activated.

The design is incredibly complex and visually appealing, as seen in Date A Live. Without a doubt, Kurumi’s anime eyes are some of the best in the medium.

2) Douma’s eyes (Demon Slayer)

Douma's eyes as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable Studios)

Being introduced in the recently concluded Entertainment District arc for Demon Slayer, Douma’s eyes are some of the most captivating in all of anime. The Northern Lights-esque appearance and the myriad of colors that make up the sclera are incredibly eye-catching.

Like all Twelve Kizuki members, his iris shows his rank among them written in Japanese kanji/katakana. The overall design is one of the most unique amongst anime eyes, and the rainbow sclera, in particular, is incredibly captivating and appealing.

1) Six Eyes (Jujutsu Kaisen)

The Six Eyes as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Without a doubt, however, the best eye design in all of anime belongs to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Six Eyes. The design in and of itself is simply a normal human eye. However, there’s a certain shine and depth to them which makes viewers question just how much of the budget was spent on their animation.

The design is incredibly simplistic, while still being beautifully captivating and wondrous. Sometimes, less is more, and when it comes to anime eyes, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Six Eyes prove this fact by ranking as the best design overall.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul