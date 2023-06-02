Boruto confirms Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan redesign in new visual

While the Boruto manga is on a break, Shueisha compiled its remaining chapters into its 20th volume and released it on Friday, June 2, 2023. Fans were excited by the new volume's release. However, a key detail caught their attention as Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan was redesigned.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the story of Boruto, Naruto Uzumaki's son. He and his friends had only begun their journey as Shinobi when the Otsutsuki clan returned with another assault. During the attack, the protagonist learns about a prophecy, as per which he is set to lose everything.

Boruto manga volume 20 redesigns Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan design change in Boruto Vol20! Looks much better.

As previously announced by Shueisha, Boruto manga volume 20 was released in Japan on Friday, June 2, 2023. Soon after its availability, the popular Boruto manga leaker on Twitter, @Abdul_S17, pointed out a key detail that had been altered in the compiled tankobon volume.

In the manga's chapter 80, Sarada Uchiha finally awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan. While fans loved her unique sun-like design, as observed and shared by Twitter user @Abdul_S17, the same got altered in the compiled tankobon volume.

Sarada's previous Mangekyo Sharingan design had a hollow circle in the middle with small triangles around it. However, the new design revamped the previous design by replacing the hollow circle with a bigger darkened circle and the small triangles with bigger triangles that touch the edges of her irises.

Altogether, the new Mangekyo Sharingan design has a much cleaner and geometrical look.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

How fans reacted to Sarada's new Mangekyo Sharingan

While most fans loved the new design and believed it was better than the previous one, some did not like the change. As per them, while the triangles in the new design did look better, they liked the iris from the original design. It gave the design some uniqueness, which is what they loved about it.

Others could not stop praising the new Mangekyo Sharingan design as it looked much cleaner. Several fans did not like the design in chapter 80 and chose to stay quiet about it. However, upon witnessing the new design, they praised manga creators Kishimoto and Ikemoto for their work.

The first design looked better tbh but whatever I guess

WREN 🔩 @Bleedforlives



This is now Uchiha Sarada's official Mangekyo design. Ikemoto fixed it in volume edition. Like this literally so cool. It manifests the SUN ENERGY.

Many fans claimed they liked the new design better because it looked more like a "sun." When Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan was first shown in the manga, fans could not stop themselves from symbolizing it as a sun in contrast to Boruto's Jougan, which looked like a moon. But with the new design, the Mangekyo Sharingan looked more like a sun, proving fans' assumptions.

Many fans even claimed that Sarada's new Mangekyo Sharingan design was quite likely one of the best Mangekyo Sharingan designs in the franchise. While the claim was huge, many fans backed it; some even claimed it was the best design after her father Sasuke Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan design.

🇧🇦 @Cruci0___



There is something to be said about how it plays into Kawaki's Dojutsu too, literally inverse of it. 8 tringles that go towards the center of the eye



Even tho I don't like the change and prefer chapter 80 version waaaay more. There is something to be said about how it plays into Kawaki's Dojutsu too, literally inverse of it. 8 tringles that go towards the center of the eye. Some sort of symbolism we'll understand more later

Lastly, many fans even claimed that Sarada's eye design was altered to contrast Kawaki's dojutsu design. While the triangles in Sarada's eye pointed outwards, the ones in Kawaki's eye pointed inwards. As per fans, this could be some form of symbolism that might later get explored in the series.

