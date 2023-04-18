Twitter worships Kishimoto after Boruto chapter 80 finally reveals Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan

After the spoilers for Boruto chapter 80 came out, fans could not stop themselves from praising manga creators Kishimoto and Ikemoto. The chapter did not just show how Sasuke reacted to Eida's ability but also gave Sarada her much-awaited ability boost. Due to her sudden power-up, there was no way Sasuke could reject her daughter's request.

The previous chapter saw Eida meet Kawaki to help him as he was being chased by the Hidden Leaf Village shinobi. That's when Eida decided to use her ability to switch Boruto and Kawaki, causing Kawaki to be an Uzumaki and Boruto the boy who betrayed the hand that fed him, i.e., Naruto Uzumaki.

Fans praise manga creators for their work in Boruto chapter 80

Following the release of Boruto chapter 80 spoilers, fans of the manga series could not stop themselves from praising manga creators Kishimoto and Ikemoto as both of them together dropped a great chapter that possibly helped progress towards the time skip.

Unfortunately, the manga will be on a three-month break after Boruto chapter 80 releases, causing fans to wait till August 2023 for the next chapter to be released. While this break could help Kishimoto and Ikemoto come up with a good plan for the future of the series, fans were disappointed to learn that a monthly manga was going on a break.

Previously, an art featuring the current Team 7 was released. However, the surprising part is how Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan pattern matches the one in the art, causing fans to believe that Boruto was set to receive a similar power to what can be seen in the art.

As for Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, fans loved the sun-like pattern that was unlike any other Mangekyo Sharingan that has been featured in the series.

However, there seemed to be some misunderstanding between the fans as many claimed that Sarada was the first person to awaken Mangekyo Sharingan through love and not hate. Meanwhile, others claimed that Sarada's awakening the Mangekyo Sharingan was an effect of weak writing.

It was previously very well-established that Mangekyo Sharingan activated due to strong emotions connected to love. In most cases, these emotions come out when a loved one passes away. While in Sarada's case, no one passed away, she was led to believe that Naruto, the person she looked up to, had passed away, while Boruto, her friend since childhood, was being targeted by her entire village.

Such strong emotions are more than enough to trigger an Uchiha to awaken their Mangekyo Sharingan as seen in Boruto chapter 80 spoilers.

Several fans also tried to mock Sarada for crying while awakening her Mangekyo Sharingan. However, it seems like the fans have forgotten that Obito, Kakashi, and Sasuke had similar moments while awakening their new ability.

While the chapter itself was great given how much it contributed to the future of the series, several fans found Ikemoto's Sarada cover art for Boruto chapter 80 to be repulsive.

Despite being around 12 years old, Ikemoto repeatedly chooses to draw Sarada in a seducing way. There is no reason for a kid of that age to be drawn like that other than for fanservice, however, this isn't the first time the manga creator has drawn the Uchiha in such a way. Thus, fans called him out for being a Lolicon.

